The phrase, “With malice toward none, with charity for all,” was uttered by Abraham Lincoln during his second inaugural address in 1865 at the close of the Civil War.
Those words should be etched into the minds of every political leader at all levels of government in this country.
As a country, we have battled racism many times during our history. There have been prejudices over the centuries against the Native Americans, African Americans, Catholics, Irish, Muslims, Hispanics and those from the Middle East.
Just since the end of World War II, the nation started to make progress toward ending racial discrimination against African Americans with changes in voting and civil rights laws and the segregation of public schools.
Unfortunately, prejudices are coming back into the national political conversation today.
Anyone who lived through the 1960s and early 1970s can recall the turmoil in the country which included violence and mass demonstrations.
There was “black power” and “white power;” there was the belief that only low- and middle-class families sent their sons off to fight in the Vietnam War.
In many ways the issues that divided the country didn’t fade away until after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But that led to a new round of prejudices against those with Middle East roots.
Unlike President Lincoln who called for charity for all following the Civil War, President Donald Trump appears to be adding fuel to the fire with his constant Twitter attacks on those that don’t agree with him.
Personal attacks on his opponents were a common theme during Trump’s campaign for the Republican Party nomination in 2015 and 2016, and the same pattern is being repeated now.
To characterize the district of a Democrat congressional leader in Baltimore as a disgusting, rat infested mess and labeling Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents the district, as a “racist" is beneath the dignity of the presidential office.
Trump also told four women in Congress to “go back to where they came from.” Of course, all four are American citizens.
Instead of leading the nation in a direction of tolerance toward those of different political, religious or ethnic backgrounds, Trump appears to be pandering to those that support intolerance and the days of division in the country.
Will we return to 1963, when George Wallace during his inauguration as Alabama governor promised “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever?”
Wallace’s daughter told Newsweek that it appears like the 60s now.
With the Democratic Party at the national level trying to determine what direction to take for the 2020 presidential election, the likelihood of a second term as president for Trump appears strong.
Over the next 17 months, I would hope that President Trump tones down the potentially divisive rhetoric on Twitter and uses his position to promote harmony and civil discourse when people and political leaders disagree.
Inflammatory words are not a benefit for the nation.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
