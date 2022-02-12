In the not-too-distant past, there was a clear split within the Madison County Republican Party.
The factions were split between members of the party that aligned with the tea party movement and the mainstream of the local GOP.
There were harsh words from both sides, and in one primary cycle there were candidates friendly to the tea party way of thinking who filed to oppose incumbent Republicans. Following that, there was a challenge mounted against party chairman Russ Willis that failed to garner any support.
Willis ran unopposed for a third term as party leader in 2021 and has guided the party for the past nine years.
It would not be reasonable to think that every decision made by someone in a leadership position is supported by every member of a group.
That is why there are elections of officers in nearly every organization. Political parties are no different.
Within the past year the Republican Party locally has become factionalized. Members of the faction unhappy with Willis contend several things, including that he is not being neutral in party primary elections and not supporting the primary winner in the fall election.
In the best scenario, party officials should remain neutral if there are one or more candidates with an equal chance of winning in the general election. The party leadership has the responsibility of making sure the respective Democratic or Republican candidate can win an election.
In some ways, Willis is fortunate to be county chairman when independent voters are casting GOP ballots. That has not always been the case.
How much support there is for the current faction of the party is almost impossible to determine because most of the activity is taking place on social media outlets.
Complaints about the leadership are only being viewed by people who view it on social media. In general, they’re supportive of those making the allegations.
This new faction apparently desires to seek a new party leader in the future. They have their supporters, and it can be surmised that they have encouraged several candidates to seek party nominations in the May primary election.
Facebook posts are critical of Willis signing a waiver for Evan McMullen to challenge incumbent state Sen. Mike Gaskill in the primary.
State law requires any candidate to have voted in two primaries of a particular party to run for office. It’s up to the discretion of the county chairman on whether or not to sign a waiver.
There is also criticism of GOP sheriff candidate Anthony Emery having a fundraiser by invitation.
Invitation-only fundraisers take place within both parties at all levels. They’re not unusual events. In general, anyone who wants to pay for admission would be allowed to attend. Turning away a fellow Republican would cause a stir.
As one longtime GOP elected official recently commented, the fracture in the party is only going to benefit local Democrats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.