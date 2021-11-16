For over a decade, Don and Mel Kenyon and Eric Bunn guided the Kenyon Midget Series, but next year Pendleton-based Brad Hayes will be at the controls.
The Kenyon Midget Series has been a constant at Anderson Speedway, producing some of the closest races the high-banked quarter-mile speedway has witnessed.
Many of the drivers in the Kenyon Series advanced to USAC to compete at the national level.
This week Hayes announced there are 20 different drivers interested in competing in the Kenyon Midget Series.
That is an encouraging sign for the new ownership, as in recent years car count was at times an issue.
Hayes is working on sponsorship for the 2022 season and on putting together a schedule that includes six visits to Anderson Speedway.
The series in the past has raced on a combination of pavement and dirt tracks, and that trend is expected to continue in the coming year.
Hayes is looking to increase the presence of the series on social media platforms with an emphasis on promoting the drivers and teams.
It will be interesting to see how the Kenyon Midget Series progresses under the new ownership.
The first race is set for April 9 with the running of the Dick Jordan Classic at Anderson Speedway.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
There is an interesting development taking place in North Carolina with the federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The legislature is expected to vote on legislation that will provide over $41 million to racing facilities in the Tar Heel State.
The long shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway could receive up to $18 million for infrastructure upgrades, Charlotte Motor Speedway is in line for $13 million and $9 million is earmarked for Rockingham Speedway.
Another $1 million could be made available to short tracks in the state.
The racing industry is believed to pump $5 billion into the state’s economy.
With the strict guidelines on how the federal dollars can be used, it will be interesting to see if the North Carolina effort gains approval.
If the federal government approves the North Carolina proposal, it will be interesting to see if there is an effort in the Hoosier State to use some of the American Rescue Plan dollars to bolster Indiana race tracks.
I don’t know how much the racing industry provides to the state’s economy, but a rough guess would be it matches or exceeds the $5 billion in North Carolina.
Only time will tell if Indiana lawmakers follow the lead of legislators in North Carolina and provide a boost for the upgrading of race tracks in the state.
Foyt Racing has announced Kyle Kirkwood will compete for rookie of the year honors in IndyCar in 2022.
Kirkwood has won 31 of the past 50 IndyLights races while competing for Andretti Autosport, which released him from a contract Nov. 1.
He will drive the iconic No. 14 for Foyt Racing.
