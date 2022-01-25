For 25 years the Champion Racing Association has been sanctioning racing in several divisions predominately in the Midwest. Changes are taking place.
It was announced this week CRA has reached an agreement to sell the series to Track Enterprises.
The good news in the announcement is co-owner and series director Glenn Luckett, technical director Eddie Chew and Greg Wood, director of operations will remain on the staff.
I have known Glenn, Eddie, Greg and R.J. Scott since the inception of CRA and have always been impressed by their willingness to absorb change to make events more competitive.
Over the years, CRA has brought nationally known drivers to their events like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman and Kenny Wallace to races.
Bob Sargent, the owner of Trackside Enterprises, has been promoting races for several years in the Midwest and Southeast, including several annual ARCA and USAC events.
The other welcome news is Sargent has started the process for a national super late model tour. That has been something fans and members of the media have been advocating for several years.
“Discussions have already been had with top tracks and series in the nation, and there are more discussions to come,” Sargent said. “Many of our peers and competitors look at what we’re doing and draw comparisons to the American Speed Association during its years of short track leadership.”
The discussions have started with the Southern Super Series and ARCA Midwest Tour on how to develop a national super late model touring series.
Back when Rex Robbins owed ASA, he helped form the Stock Car Connection with the former All Pro Series and the American Canadian Tour.
The idea of a national tour is particularly exciting with the potential for the top drivers and teams competing at major events throughout the eastern half of the U.S. and Canada.
Several important things have to take place, including the purse structure, a point fund and some form of expense money for the teams to travel.
A national tour should include the Redbud 400, Winchester 400 in Indiana, All American 400 in Nashville, Florida’s Snowball Derby, SpeedFest in Georgia, OctoberFest in Wisconsin, an event at Jennerstown Speedway, Pennsylvania, and -- with the planned reopening of North Wilkesboro Speedway -- an event in North Carolina.
What’s needed is race dates in the Northeast and additional dates in Virginia and Alabama.
Trackside Enterprises already promotes events at the Milwaukee Mile and Salem Speedway.
“For the immediate future, the 2022 CRA season will look very similar to years past, as we get our footing with this new venture and continue to build our plans for 2023 and beyond,” Sargent said.
All of this has to be considered a positive for the future of CRA and the potential of a national touring series.
Since I will be attending SpeedFest this weekend in Georgia, it will be interesting to gauge the reaction of competitors to the change in CRA ownership and the prospects for the return of a national tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.