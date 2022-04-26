The hottest driver in IndyCar racing is Josef Newgarden as the series heads to the road course in Alabama.
Newgarden has won the last two IndyCar races on the oval at Texas and the Long Beach, California, street course.
Newgarden won at Barber Motorsports Park in 2018, with Alex Palou the defending race winner.
The Alabama race is the last one before IndyCar invades Indianapolis during the month of May with the Indianapolis Grand Prix on May 14 and the Indianapolis 500 on May 29.
Adding to the impressive start of the season for Newgarden is the fact in the two days of testing on the IMS oval, his Team Penske car was at the top of the speed charts.
Newgarden is a two-time series champion and has recorded 22 victories and 15 pole awards during his career.
Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato finishing second-fastest followed by Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin -- the race winner at St. Petersburg, Florida.
Newgarden's career-best finish in the Indianapolis 500 was a third-place run in 2016 while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.
An Indianapolis 500 victory would be another feather in his cap.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
This past weekend, I traveled to Salem Speedway for the Champion Racing Association JEGS All Stars Pro Late Model and Super Series 100-lap events.
Unfortunately, the car count for both races was not what I was hoping for.
There were 11 pro late models and nine super late models on hand for the Midwest 250.
The pro late model race was entertaining, with Dakota Stroup holding off Casey Roderick for much of the race until the closing laps of the event.
Roderick drove away to a dominating win in the super late model race, driving for the established Team Platinum group.
For some reason, the CRA events early in the year in Indiana have not been attracting competitors, which is probably being caused by several factors not in the control of the sanctioning body.
One has to be the recent increase in gasoline and diesel fuel prices, which puts a strain on teams traveling from outside the immediate area.
The second is car counts for super late model races appear to be down across the country except in hot beds for those divisions like Wisconsin and Florida.
Aside from increasing the purses, the only way to entice teams to travel is by providing appearance money to offset the travel costs.
Another problem is only six drivers have competed at the two Super Series events at Anderson and Salem speedways.
What that probably means is those six drivers will be challenging for the championship at the end of the year as the only drivers with points through two events.