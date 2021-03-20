This is an important week for citizens of the United States, those that make a living in journalism and those working in the halls of government.
This is National Sunshine Week, which has been observed since 2005, when it was launched by the American Society of News Editors to highlight the importance of open government and freedom of information at all levels of government.
Like many states, Indiana has what have become known as “open meeting” and “open records” laws. These laws ensure that members of a community can observe the operations of local and state government and have access to public documents.
Both are extremely important to not only those that work in the media, but for those citizens who want to research a particular topic or have their voices heard at a public meeting.
Ever since the nation was founded, freedom of the press is protected by the U.S. Constitution. For more than two centuries people have either praised or lambasted the media. It seems the outcry has become heightened in recent years as the nation has become more politically polarized.
“A free press can be good or bad, but, most certainly, without freedom a press will never be anything but bad,” French philosopher Albert Camus stated many years ago.
As the internet and social media has experienced increased traffic, the number of people subscribing to local newspapers has been on the decline. I saw recently that since 2010 the number of journalists in this country has declined by 50% and since 2015, one in five newspapers have closed.
This month marks the start of my 44th year of working as a newspaper reporter in Anderson and Kokomo, predominantly in Anderson.
Over the past four decades I have taken advantage of the open records law to obtain documents on a variety of stories.
I have also raised concerns when a government entity doesn’t follow the open door laws and decisions impacting the public are made behind closed doors.
Some of you may wonder why I have dedicated most of my working life to being a journalist. There has been no desire on my part to leave the field to work in public relations or in a government office.
While most citizens either don’t have the time or desire to attend the numerous government meetings that take place in a single month, I’m there to represent the public.
The media is the citizen’s watchdog when it comes to transparency and accountability in government.
When I started work many Indiana communities, including Anderson, had two newspapers.
Back in 1977 there were numerous journalists working at the Anderson Herald and Daily Bulletin. That number has declined over the years not only in Anderson but in many Indiana communities.
Without a newspaper, a community loses that watchdog of government and the coverage of local high school sports.
I hope that day is never experienced in Anderson.
