Right about now, I imagine the powers to be at NASCAR feel they’re between a rock and a hard place.
It seems no matter what changes the sanctioning body decides to implement, there are outcries for and against the proposals.
I have been critical of NASCAR in the past for adopting the stages in races for points and also the fact it has locked in basically 36 teams for every Cup race.
During the All-Star race last year, NASCAR experimented with moving the car numbers to the rear quarter panels to allow more exposure for team sponsors.
Is this really a reason to get up in arms?
The few proposals I have seen still have the numbers clearly visible on the rear quarter panels, and don’t forget the number will remain on the roof of each car.
This will allow teams to provide their sponsors, aside from the hood, a larger area to display corporate logos.
Years ago, the American Speed Association adopted a similar strategy, and -- for the most part -- fans were quickly able to make the adjustment.
Unfortunately for ASA teams, the change didn’t result in a flow of revenue.
Back in the heyday of NASCAR, it was common for the large race teams to have the same corporate sponsor for the entire season.
Fans knew the GM Goodwrench car was the No. 3 driven by Dale Earnhardt and the Dupont-sponsored car had Jeff Gordon at the wheel.
But as those dollars became harder to come by for teams, it has become common for a corporation to sponsor fewer races during the season.
I can’t be opposed to the idea of moving the placement of the numbers, as long as they are readily observed by the fans.
If the change means more revenues for teams in the future, so much the better. It could have a more significant effect on the smaller teams that struggle to obtain the required funding on a race-to-race basis.
Sometimes change is a good thing.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The string of Cup drivers that scored surprise victories came to an end at Phoenix.
The result at the one-mile oval was not unexpected.
Personally, that track leaves a lot to be desired because of the way the dogleg is configured, which allows drivers to basically race through the runoff area.
Martin Truex Jr. became the first of the expected drivers to lock into the championship Chase joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Bryon and Kyle Larson.
What was more telling was the fact the next five drivers at Phoenix are all expected by Chase time to be in competition for the championship.
Truex was followed to the finish by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.
With the series traveling to Atlanta, don’t be too surprised if one of those five is celebrating in victory lane.
