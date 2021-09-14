It’s unusual in most sports for a rookie or second-year competitor to have a problem with the pressure to succeed.
But second year IndyCar driver Alex Palou is handling the pressure of vying for a championship with flying colors.
Palou captured his first pole position for the race at Portland last weekend and then went on to win for the third time this season.
Palou is proving to be the real deal for Chip Ganassi Racing with two events remaining -- the first on the Laguna Seca road course Sunday and the season-ending race on the streets of Long Beach, California.
The second-year competitor has a 25-point lead over fellow newcomer to the championship hunt Pato O’Ward. O’Ward has won twice this year.
Josef Newgarden is third in the points standings, 34 back of Palou, followed by Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson.
Realistically, it will take Palou not finishing in one of the two final races for Dixon or Ericsson to have a shot at the title.
O’Ward and Newgarden are in the position of having to win one of the two final races and have Palou finish outside of the top 10.
The only possible disadvantage for Palou is he has never raced an IndyCar at the final two venues of the year.
No matter the outcome of the championship this year, IndyCar in 2021 witnessed the birth of young talent rising to the forefront of contenders.
Palou, O’Ward, Colton Herta, Rinus Veekay and Ericsson are all first-time winners with the series this year.
It certainly forecasts a bright future for IndyCar.
Entering the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol, the first cutoff race for the Chase has several veteran drivers in danger of not advancing to the round of 12.
Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch are all in danger of not advancing.
Right now, the four drivers not advancing are Michael McDowell, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kurt Busch. Although, at this time, Kurt is tied with Alex Bowman for the 12th spot.
Aric Almirola is only three points above the cutline followed by Kyle another five points up and Keselowski sitting 13 points to the good.
Bristol has always been a make-or-break race for drivers and teams since the half-mile short track is prone to on-track accidents knocking drivers to the sidelines or out of contention for a win.
McDowell and Byron have to win at Bristol to advance.
We’ll get a chance to see which of these eight drivers can handle the Chase pressure.
