“There’s a silver living through the dark cloud shining” was written by Lena Ford in 1915 about soldiers serving in World War 1, but it certainly fits racing in Indiana.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the racing world throughout the U.S. into a state of flux. Tracks not opening, racing without fans and canceled events.
The Indianapolis 500 moved to August, and the Little 500 moved to September.
So what exactly is the silver lining?
For the first time since 2005, Anderson Speedway will play host to a Champion Racing Association Super Series super late models race for the third time in 2020.
Josh Brock won the first visit, and Carson Hocevar won the Redbud 400.
The super late models will be in action Saturday for the Tom Wood 125 that will also feature the CRA Street Stocks in a 150-lap race.
There should be strong fields for both races since the CRA season is being severely impacted by the pandemic.
This will be the fifth race for the Street Stocks and sixth for the super late models.
Traditionally, the Street Stocks have competed in a 200-lap race, but series officials reduced the distance to 150 laps.
It has proven to be one of the best races of the season at Anderson Speedway.
The last time Anderson Speedway hosted more than two super late model races, the winners were Bobby Parsley, Eddie Hoffman and Yorktown’s Rick Turner.
The second part of the silver lining for central Indiana race fans was the announcement the Hoosier Hundred for the USAC Silver Crown cars will be returning to the one-mile Indiana State Fairgrounds on Aug. 23.
Last year it was announced the fairgrounds would no longer host racing because of plans to change the surface from dirt to gravel.
Since that didn’t happen, Track Enterprises is hosting the Silver Crown cars on that Sunday evening, so fans can watch the Indy 500 on television and still make it to the fairgrounds.
Former Kokomo resident and past Little 500 winner Shane Cottle won the opening Silver Crown race over the weekend in Pennsylvania.
The Silver Crown competitors will be at Lucas Oil Raceway on Aug. 21 for the Dave Steele Classic, and Anderson sprints and midgets will be at LOR on Aug. 22 for the traditional “Night Before the 500.”
The Hoosier Hundred has a long history, and the Silver Crown cars seem to always put on a tremendous performance.
At this point, it’s unclear if the silver lining in 2020 will translate into the Silver crown cars at the fairgrounds in future years for the Hoosier Hundred.
Here’s hoping the silver lining doesn’t turn into a dark cloud in the future.
