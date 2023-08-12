One of the most thankless jobs in politics is that of a party chairman.
When candidates of a particular party are winning elections, the chairman gets the lion’s share of the credit.
But when candidates are losing elections, the blame falls on the party chairman for a variety of reasons.
Complaints arise about a lack of organization, not enough funds to get the message out and an inability to get base voters to the polls on Election Day.
In the late 1970s when I started work at the Anderson Daily Bulletin, it was the Democratic Party that was winning the lion’s share of political offices at the county and municipal levels.
That trend has flipped in recent years, with the Republican Party now holding all countywide elected positions.
The difference that has taken place — not only in Madison County, but many locales — is a lack of strong precinct organizations.
Precinct committeemen were expected to know how people in their areas tended to vote and what, if anything, they needed in terms of government services or a helping hand.
There was a group of Democratic precinct committeemen known as “The Dirty Dozen.” They were known for delivering votes on Election Day, either in person or through absentee ballots.
Through the years I have observed many chairmen on both sides of the political spectrum.
Jim Abraham was the GOP chairman in the 1970s and early 1980s, followed by Joanne Wile and others with varying degrees of success on election days.
Russ Willis has been the GOP chairman for many years and has benefited from a change in the makeup of the local voting electorate.
A case can be made that the Democratic Party, before the turn of the century, was led by savvy political observers. Thomas Ashley had a list of voters that would cast ballots for the party’s candidates. He would sit in a motor home and check to make sure those voters were casting ballots.
Bud Wood followed Ashley and knew his precinct with the same precision.
By the end of this month, the local Democratic Party will be looking for its fourth chairman in three years.
Whoever is elected chairperson will need to raise funds, rebuild a precinct organization, utilize social media to attract young voters and recruit candidates.
The next chairman will be tasked with trying to find a way to win county elections.
It won’t be an easy job.