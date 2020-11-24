In recent years, Anderson Speedway has been instrumental in bringing back pavement racing for non-wing sprint cars.
Of course the highlight of any season is the running of the Pay Less Little 500, but for several years the speedway has hosted additional sprint-car racing on the quarter-mile oval.
Speedway ovals have worked closely with Lucas Oil Raceway to bring sprint-car racing to the paved oval in Clermont.
Anderson Speedway is taking the next step in 2021, which should delight fans with the return of pavement midget events.
The midgets will share the racing card with the non-wing sprint cars July 10 as part of the 20th annual Glen Niebel Classic and again Oct. 2 as part of the sixth annual Tony Elliott Classic.
The last sanctioned midget race at Anderson was in 2011 by the United State Speed Association with Dalton Armstrong claiming the victory.
The last USAC Midget Series race was at Anderson Speedway in 2010 with Bobby East emerging as the victor.
There are already pavement non-wing sprint cars and midget events scheduled at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The high-banked quarter-mile oval should be an ideal venue for full-sized midget race cars.
The Mel Kenyon midgets will make six appearances at Anderson Speedway starting with the Dick Jordan Classic on April 17.
The Kenyon midgets will be at Anderson Speedway on June 12, July 10 as part of an open-wheel night for the Niebel Classic, July 31 and Sept. 18.
The series will make two visits to Mount Lawn Speedway on June 27 and Sept. 26.
It has to be encouraging for fans of open-wheel racing on pavement to see Anderson Speedway is bringing back the midgets in 2021.
This year’s running of the Pay Less Little 500 will be shown on MAV-TV this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced popular IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan has signed with Chip Ganassi Racing to compete in the four oval races next year.
Kanaan will compete in the two races at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and the former Gateway International Speedway.
Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson will drive the familiar No. 48 on the street and road courses.
Kanaan was the 2004 series champion, the Indianapolis 500 winner in 2013 and has won 17 IndyCar races during his storied career.
In the seat of a Ganassi Racing entry at Indianapolis, Kanaan should be in contention for another Indy 500 victory.
Former two-time Little 500 winner Chris Windom has become only the seventh driver in USAC history to win the Triple Crown. Windom captured the midget title this year to go along with his 2016 Silver Crown and 2017 Sprint Car championships.
He joins Pancho Carter, Dave Darland, Tony Stewart, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr. and Tracy Hines as USAC Triple Crown victors.
Hopefully, Windom will return to compete in the 2021 Little 500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.