Madison County racer Colin Grissom is planning on a busy 2021 racing season.
Grissom, a junior at Pendleton Heights, was crowned the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series champion for 2020. He finished second in the championship battle in 2019.
This week it was announced Grissom is taking the next step in his racing career and will compete at Anderson Speedway in a McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model.
Grissom is planning to race the Sportsman Late Model in select Champion Racing Association events this year and also at Mount Lawn Speedway.
He is also planning to defend his Mel Kenyon Midget Series championship.
Grissom will team with Jay and Tim Neal in the Late Model with sponsorship from CB Fabricating, Mitch Smith Auto Service, attorney Zaki Ali and Tim’s Heating and Cooling.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson driver Greg VanAlst posted the 17th-fastest laps during the ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona International Speedway.
Muncie’s Jaren Crabtree was able to post the 32nd-quickest time among the 56 cars that participated in the test.
Kyle Larson captured the Chili Bowl event last Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Midgets -- making it two consecutive wins for the driver returning to NASCAR competition in 2021.
Three-time Chili Bowl winner Chris Bell made a charge in the final stages of the 55-lap feature but flipped, ending any hopes of another trophy.
CRA Racing announced the 2021 Speedfest moved from Georgia to Showtime Speedway in Florida has not been canceled.
The Florida track is hosting a Super Late Model race this weekend, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it appeared likely not enough Pro Late Model teams would make the trip.
IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti announced last week he will no longer continue to compete full-time with the series.
The 2020 Indy 500 pole winner will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May for the 500.
Andretti, the son of Michael and grandson of legend Mario, had big shoes to fill.
He started racing in IndyCar in 2006 and recorded two wins and six pole positions.
The Andretti team has not announced if it will field a car with a different driver for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, making the switch to IndyCar with Ganassi Racing, turned in an impressive performance during testing at the Sebring road course.
Johnson’s lap times were within 1.7 seconds of the laps being turned by teammate and 2020 champion Scott Dixon.
Johnson is scheduled to compete in the road and street courses for Ganassi Racing this year.
