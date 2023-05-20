In the near future, county officials will determine the fate of the existing jail facility.
Madison County is planning to build a 450-bed jail facility, with work expected to start by the end of the year.
The county is negotiating with Meijer to purchase property on Broadway near the Captain D’s restaurant, but the talks have been going on for several months.
The Madison County Jail has been located on the corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue for decades, actually occupying what could be considered prime real estate along the White River.
Last week the Madison County Commissioners signed a contract with Tracy Cross & Associates to do a feasibility study for the current jail site.
Questions include: Can the building be repurposed?
Not very likely, since it was constructed as a jail and it would cost millions of dollars to reconfigure the building for another use.
It’s possible the administrative offices for the Sheriff’s Department could be converted for commercial office space.
Anderson city officials would like to see the jail building demolished when the new facility is opened, probably in 2025 at the earliest.
The estimated cost to demolish the existing jail is $1 million.
But reality is that figure seems to be low because of the brick and steel used to build the jail.
Perhaps the county could hire a company to come in and implode it as the first step toward demolition and then have the debris removed.
Of course, there would be concerns about debris falling into the White River.
The problem along the western bank of the White River is that the prime real estate along the river has been underutilized.
Years ago a study was done that recommended building four small lakes along the river to the south of the Eisenhower Bridge and developing the surrounding property for residential and commercial use.
Many communities have used rivers and lakes to create a unique experience for residents and visitors.
But Anderson missed that opportunity when it allowed the former JobSource building to be built on the site.
What are the options for the jail property?
It could be demolished and converted into green space as an extension of the trail system.
A private developer could be enticed to build a multi-use building with retail outlets on the ground floor and apartments as part of a high-rise development.
Before any decision is finalized, a plan should be developed by city and county officials and local residents for the area’s future use.
There will only be one opportunity to get it right.