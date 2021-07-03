It’s not unusual for politicians to take partisan stances in communications with members of their party or supporters seeking updates.
First term U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has already announced she will seek a second term from the 5th Congressional District in 2022.
Since the redrawing of the district maps is not going to take place until sometime after August, what the 5th District will look like remains an unknown.
With the population surge in Hamilton County and in southern Madison County, the district could look drastically different than a year ago.
It’s not unheard of for Madison County to be split into more than one Congressional district, as was the case prior to the 1990 maps.
What could be significant when the new maps are developed is the possibility that additional portions of Hamilton County could be shifted into the Marion County district of Democrat Andre Carson; also, will Spartz’s district move further north into Howard and Grant counties?
In two recent emails sent to her supporters, Spartz is clearly depending on those Republicans, independent and crossover Democrats that voted for presidential candidate Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.
What’s interesting is that Trump carried the 5th Congressional District in 2016 with 53% of the vote against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
That margin for Trump in 2020 was 50% to Democrat Joe Biden’s 48%. Not an overwhelming number in 2020 for Trump, who continues to maintain that he won the election, is conducting political rallies and not revealing his intentions for 2024.
In the first email from the Spartz campaign, there are several photographs of her with Trump.
She said the meeting was to discuss the America First policy agenda and to stop President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Spartz notes the Democrats are trying to reverse the good policies implemented during Trump’s four years in office. She also refers to a push by the GOP to “take back” the House.
The second email mentions that President Biden’s policies are not moderate and not taking a bipartisan approach.
Spartz wrote a political party (Democrats) and their cronies in the news media are a threat to our liberties.
Points being made include changes in federal election laws to make it “easier to cheat;” the impeachment proceedings against Trump; failure to confront China over the pandemic; packing the U.S. Supreme Court; and a large tax increase.
Any change in the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court would require a change in the Constitution, something not likely to take place.
Thus far, the only talk concerning taxes is hiring more IRS agents to crack down on individuals and businesses that are not paying any or their fair share of federal taxes.
Of course the intent of the emails from the Spartz campaign is to solicit donations for the 2022 race.
Spartz has worked with some Democrats on legislation in Congress.
Hopefully, that is a trend that will continue and the rhetoric will remain on the campaign side.
