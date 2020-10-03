The old adage that a person can be “penny-wise and pound-foolish” could be applied to Madison County officials.
The British adage means a person or group can be careful with trivial amounts of spending, but spend large amounts of currency without much thought.
This past week the Madison County commissioners failed to sign a new contract with Indianapolis law firm Bose McKinney & Evans for the remainder of the year.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill made a motion to approve a new contract with the law firm in the amount of $3,500 per month for the remainder of the year.
The motion died when there was a lack of a second. Attorney Jonathan Hughes left the meeting when there was no guarantee of payment.
The result was all items on the commissioners; agenda were tabled for at least a month.
Funding for the county attorney has been at the center of a dispute between the Madison County Council and the Board of Commissioners for several months.
In August, the commissioners requested $50,000 to pay for legal representation for the remainder of the year, but the council reduced the amount to $25,000.
So with three months left in 2020, what is needed is for the commissioners to request an additional $15,000 to pay for an attorney and the council to approve the appropriation.
So, going back to the old adage, the Republicans in charge of county government are being penny-wise by not spending an additional $15,000 for legal representation.
With no action taken Monday, the county stands to lose as much as $2 million in federal funding as a result of the coronavirus.
That can only be described as being pound-foolish.
Madison County was allocated $4.2 million to cover coronavirus-related expenses. To date, the county has been approved for $1 million; an additional $134,000 is being reviewed by the state.
No one should be surprised that there is an internal conflict among the three Republicans on the Board of Commissioners. Gaskill and Mike Phipps tend to agree on most decisions. John Richwine, for the most part, has not been in alignment with the two.
Following the lack of action on the attorney contract, Richwine said the problem was created by Gaskill and Phipps and they should solve it.
He also stated it was doubtful that the county council would appropriate additional funding to pay for an attorney.
Richwine could have seconded Gaskill’s motion to pay Hughes $3,500 per month for legal representation for one meeting a month.
Had the contract been approved, the commissioners could have considered and possibly approved numerous requests for contract approval.
The requests included COVID money to remodel the Health Department offices for coronavirus testing and construction of a morgue for the county.
There should be little doubt that starting in January, the commissioners are likely to hire a new law firm.
But until that time, the commissioners and council should agree to pony up the $15,000 and conduct the county’s important and pending matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.