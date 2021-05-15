For most of the past 12 years, it has not been unusual to see Republicans and Democrats battling in Congress. For the most part, bipartisanship there has become nonexistent.
What is unique is members within political parties battling it out in Indiana.
This past week, most of the Republican members of the Indiana General Assembly voted to override a veto by Gov. Eric Holcomb that could have a long-reaching impact on how the state deals with future medical emergencies.
The legislation requires the elected county commissioners to approve any emergency declarations by a county health officer or a county health board.
It would seem state lawmakers and county officials would want to follow the advice of the medical experts. Think about how much more devastating the coronavirus pandemic could have been if local health boards had to obtain permission from elected commissioners to impose restrictions directly related to the public health.
Holcomb is ineligible to seek a third term as governor. But one has to wonder if the leadership of the state Republican Party will attempt to punish those lawmakers who pushed for the override.
GOP leadership is not going to take any action during the redistricting process later this year to jeopardize their supermajorities in both the House and Senate. But when the maps are drawn, it could put some current GOP members of the Legislature in much more competitive districts starting in 2022.
Locally, Democrats in control of Anderson city government are fighting among themselves. Since Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. was elected mayor of Anderson, he has experienced a contentious environment among some Democrats on the city council.
There is obviously a lack of trust between the Broderick administration and Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes.
So when the administration this past week asked for three readings of an ordinance to establish a special account for the American Recovery Plan funds, in the amount of $23.5 million, Crumes blocked the third reading.
Despite repeated attempts to explain that any funding has to be approved by the council, Crumes wanted a committee established to review any spending plan before the funds are received.
Republican Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said she didn’t want one person in the Broderick administration to decide what local entities get the federal funding.
But Culp voted to suspend the rules that would have allowed the special account to be established.
When the Broderick administration develops the plan on how the federal dollars will be spent, it has to be presented to the council for approval.
Members of the Anderson community will be allowed to have input on the spending plan. Council President Ty Bibbs has always asked before any vote is taken if there are questions from the public.
Let’s get the fund established and then work as a community to determine how the money will be spent for the benefit of everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.