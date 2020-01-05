Beginning on Wednesday, residents and members of the Republican and Democrat parties will start getting an idea of who will be seeking elective office locally.
The filing deadline is on Feb. 7, so potential candidates have time to determine the depth of their support heading into the May primary election.
What has been surprising and different about the upcoming election cycle from previous campaigns in Madison County is the lack of candidates announcing their intentions to run for office.
Democrats Lisa Hobbs and Tom Clem announced several months ago that they would not seek re-election to the Madison County Council or the Circuit Court Division 5 bench.
As of Friday, only Republican Jason Childers has announced his intention to seek the GOP nomination to replace Clem. Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone has indicated his plans to seek the Democrat Party nomination for the office.
Incumbents Tom Shepherd (surveyor), Mike Phipps (Middle District Commissioner), Rick Gardner (auditor), Pete Heuer (County Council) and Brent Holland (County Council) have all indicated their intentions to seek GOP nominations for their respective county offices.
Angela Warner Sims and David Happe are running for GOP nominations in Circuit Court 1 and Circuit Court 4, and Democrat George Pancol is seeking re-election in Circuit Court 2.
Danielle Noone will run for re-election as coroner on the Democrat Party ballot.
But where are the challengers, either in the primary or general elections?
Including seats in the Indiana House of Representatives, there are 16 local political offices at stake in 2020. Republicans currently hold 10 of those positions.
There are a lot of unknowns entering this year’s election cycle with the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his expected acquittal by the U.S Senate.
Just about everyone who closely follows politics in the county agrees that it could be another winning year for the local Republican Party.
So it becomes critical for Democrats to find candidates who can attract Republican voters in the fall election. No longer will carrying Anderson and Elwood deliver enough votes for Democrats to win in county-wide races.
So starting on Wednesday some of the pieces of the political puzzle will start to fall into place.
It will be interesting to see which Republicans step up to challenge Phipps in the Middle District Commissioner race and if incumbent John Richwine will seek another term as North District Commissioner.
How many candidates will decide to run for judge? Will Democrats step forward to run for county-wide offices in what is considered a tough political year?
It will certainly be an interesting few weeks as candidates step forward to seek office.
With the unfortunate passing of Democrat Donna Davis last week, 2nd District Democrat precinct committeemen will caucus to elect a replacement.
Former Alexandria City Councilman Bill Lynch, now residing in Anderson, is planning to seek to replace Davis on the council. More potential candidates are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.