Although the primary was delayed by almost a month, voter turnout last Tuesday surpassed all expectations and produced some interesting results.
The turnout was over 28% with almost 11,000 of the 25,000-plus ballots being cast by mail.
Unlike in several other counties where it took days and not hours to tally the results, the Madison County tabulation was completed within three hours after the polls closed.
Of the 25,599 ballots cast in the county, 58% were in the Republican primary. That’s not a surprise since that was where all the action was this year.
Those results might have widened the crack in the GOP between the more traditional old-line members and the more conservative wing of the party.
The divide continues to grow with the defeat of incumbent commissioner Mike Phipps, along with that of Tim Westerfield, Lee Walls for surveyor and Noah Bozell for coroner.
The mainstream Republicans came out and voted for Darlene Likens against Phipps and re-nominated John Richwine against Westerfield.
Incumbent surveyor Tom Shepherd turned back a challenge from Walls and Troy Abbott defeated Bozell.
All four of the winners had vote totals ranging from just under 8,000 to 8,250 for Likens, Richwine and Shepherd.
Abbott received almost 9,000 of the 15,000 votes cast in the primary.
When Republicans entered the voting booth, they tended to vote in at least blocks of three for Likens, Richwine and Shepherd.
So now all eyes will be on the Board of County Commissioners through the end of the year.
Currently Phipps and Kelly Gaskill have been aligned when it comes to making decisions, with Richwine as the odd man out.
After November, it could be that Richwine and Likens are leading the direction of the county and Gaskill will be on the outside looking in.
The commissioners this month will make a decision on the tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund. Anything over the current three cents will subtract money from the general operating fund.
Also, Phipps will have a role to play in determining the 2021 budget for the commissioners.
Only time will tell how this all plays out and what it means for taxpayers in the future.
Probably a good thing for the local GOP is that the crack within the party faithful could have little or no impact on the results in November.
With President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket along with Governor Eric Holcomb, it will be difficult for Democrats to score victories, although almost 1,500 Republicans didn’t cast a ballot for Trump and almost 1,000 failed to vote for Holcomb.
It was little better for Democrat Joe Biden running for president, who failed to get the votes of 2,600 Democrats; and gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers not being selected on 1,600 ballots.
Indiana and Madison County Democrats are looking at an uphill battle in November.
