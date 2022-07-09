More than seven months after local government entities received American Rescue Plan funds, in the case of most local communities the funds have remained unspent.
Madison County received $25 million in federal funds and to date has appropriated $3 million of those funds.
A committee consisting of local county officials and department heads is to determine how the funds will be distributed.
A vague scoring system overseen by the Madison County Council of Governments is supposed to rate the requests.
How that process is to work remains largely unknown.
Through the initial distribution, the public never learned what the COG scores were for projects that were given funding.
What were the scores? What were the scores for the requests that didn’t receive funding?
In an advisory opinion, the Indiana public access counselor stated the county violated the Open Door Law during the initial funding cycle.
What steps are being taken to make the process accessible to the public, if any? Or will the advisory opinion be ignored?
Has any of the $3 million actually been spent?
The other item lacking in the county’s process is requests for funding from the private sector, community and not-for-profit organizations.
There should be an application process, posted on the county’s website, for non-governmental entities to request ARP funding.
Meanwhile the city of Anderson has not spent any of the $23.1 million it received.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has presented two different plans on how the funds should be spent, including an opportunity for not-for-profits and community organizations to submit proposals.
The mayor’s proposals are in limbo as the members of the Anderson City Council discusses how the funds are to be spent.
No committees that include community members have been appointed and the discussions have involved three council members and the administrative staff.
At least during the early stages of the allocation process, Broderick conducted two public meetings and the city council has held at least one to get input from community members.
The impasse is over the proposal by Broderick to provide up to $3.6 million in premium pay to city workers, ranging from $3,700 to $7,500.
Madison County and several other communities have already voted for a premium payment and those funds have for the most part been distributed.
A directive by the Indiana State Board of Accounts states premium pay is an hourly rate and not a bonus or stipend.
The term premium pay means an amount up to $13 per hour and not to exceed $25,000 to any one employee.
The state directive states an employee working from home is not eligible for premium pay.
It’s time to put the premium pay issue to rest.
Anderson residents are anxiously awaiting a decision on how at least a portion of the $23.1 million will be spent over the next few years.
Many also want a voice in the decision making process.