There has been a lot of speculation since it was announced the Madison County Commissioners want to draw lines for their districts before the 2020 election.
Republican Mike Phipps presented a proposal a couple of weeks ago to change the boundary lines for the three commissioner districts that have been in place for more than half a century.
The current lines divide the county along township lines. No township is included in more than one commissioner's district.
Under Phipps' proposal, parts of Anderson Township and the city of Anderson would be in all three districts.
Both Phipps and Commissioner Kelly Gaskill indicated the new boundary lines are being considered to equalize populations in the three districts.
Each of the three commissioners is required to live in a different district, but they are selected in a countywide election and are expected to represent all county residents.
The state statute pertaining to county commissioner districts does not include a requirement that the districts have to include equal population.
The requirement is that they are composed of contiguous territory and be reasonably compact. The districts must not cross precinct boundary lines and must divide a township “only when a division is clearly necessary to accomplish redistricting.”
Should the Republican-controlled Board of County Commissioners vote to change the district lines, it would have to be approved by the state. Public hearings would be required.
Under the Phipps proposal, all three commissioners could be residents of the city of Anderson; each district would contain a portion of the city.
How would people in Pendleton or Elwood feel if all three commissioners resided in Anderson?
A similar discrepancy exists on the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals, where four of the five members live in Pipe Creek Township.
As currently drawn, the North District could have representation from Elwood or Alexandria, the Middle District could be from the Anderson area, and the South District would draw from Pendleton.
Phipps wants the new boundary lines in place for the 2020 election, one in which he will be seeking a second term. Also up for reelection in 2020 is North District Commissioner John Richwine.
Some speculate that Phipps is seeking to change the lines before May 2020 to eliminate some of the expected opposition in the GOP primary for the nomination.
Reportedly there are several viable candidates for the Middle District nomination weighing a potential run against Phipps.
One might be Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner, who has run for the nomination in the past.
Several other names of potential candidates have surfaced, including some on the Democratic Party side of the ballot.
Before any district lines are adopted by the county — and right now the process is being researched — commissioners should conduct several public hearings to seek input from county residents.
Those public hearings should take place at least once in each of the existing districts.
If the commissioners want transparency in local government, public input on the proposed changes is a necessity.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
