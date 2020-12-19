The lawsuit filed over the redistricting boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners continues to be debated.
Last year Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps cast the deciding votes to change the district lines from the long established boundaries to one based on population density.
That change came one year before the next U.S. Census was completed and could result in changes in the boundary lines again in 2021.
At the time, Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens filed a lawsuit in Madison County to conduct the 2020 election for the North and Middle District commissioner seats according to the old boundaries.
The commissioners, through their attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose, McKinney & Evans, challenged the lawsuit filed by Sipe and Likens.
The county prevailed and the 2020 election took place with the new boundary lines.
In the primary election Phipps was defeated by Darlene Likens. Likens and incumbent commissioner John Richwine, both Republicans, were elected in November.
Prior to that Hughes, on behalf of the commissioners, filed a legal demand for Sipe and Wes Likens to pay the county’s attorney fees.
That cost as of November was $156,759. A Hamilton County judge has set a hearing for Jan. 20 to determine the amount owed to the county.
The legal fee has grown since November as Bose, McKinney & Evans continues to represent the county in the court action.
This past week, Gaskill expressed a concern that the Board of Commissioners, with Likens joining the trio on Jan. 1, could vote to dismiss the case and therefore the demand for payment from Sipe and Wes Likens.
Hughes said the Indiana State Board of Accounts has directed the commissioners to pursue the case and the collection of the legal costs.
“The board can settle the case by a majority vote,” he said.
Hughes said that because Darlene Likens is related to Wes Likens, it would be a conflict of interest and in theory she couldn’t vote.
Richwine said the state agency is not political in nature and that there are other factors involved.
“If there is a lawsuit, the county has to pursue the case,” Hughes said. “For the taxpayers, the county has to try to get the money back.”
In reality, the chances of the lawsuit against Sipe and Wes Likens being dismissed or a negotiated settlement on the legal fees owed to the county is unlikely to happen.
It’s hard to imagine that Gaskill will vote to dismiss the case or for a settlement.
The end result would be a stalemate, with Richwine probably supportive of a settlement or dismissal.
With Darlene Likens replacing Phipps on the Board of Commissioners, there is the anticipation of a change in the law firm representing the county.
Bose McKinney & Evans are expected to be replaced by former county attorney Jeff Graham after the first of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.