Most Americans look at Memorial Day as the start of the summer vacation season, a day off from work to picnic, go to the beach or just spend time with family members.
The holiday started as Decoration Day following the Civil War and continued to be celebrated through World War I.
It became an official federal holiday in 1971 as a time to remember the Americans who died in armed conflicts including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Normally for me, the Memorial Day weekend allows me to enjoy my passion for auto racing by attending the Lucas Oil Little 500 and the Indianapolis 500.
Most communities have some form of Memorial Day service at local cemeteries and city-owned properties to remember the thousands of Americans that have died to protect our freedom.
American flags are placed at the grave markers of those military members that paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, I take time to remember those members of the Armed Forces, both living and dead.
I often wonder about the more than 58,000 Americans who died during the Vietnam War.
Drafted in 1968, I served a tour of duty in Vietnam as a combat medic with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.
At times like this, I think about those men I served with who didn’t make it back to “the world,” still dealing with post-traumatic stress or physical injuries.
Everyone who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S. left behind parents, siblings, wives and children.
They all have only memories of the time they spent with loved ones.
I often wonder about those who died in Vietnam, if there might have been a president, governor or other elected official who might have brought an end to the violence.
Was there a doctor or scientist who may have found a cure for cancer or other deadly diseases?
Probably most of them would have settled into a civilian life with a family and full-time job.
This Monday I will think about the men in the 199th Light Infantry Brigade who didn’t make it home. But I will also remember those other men and women who served in Vietnam and subsequent armed conflicts and pray that they have found some peace and meaning in their life.
Remember the slogan: “All gave some. Some gave all.”
Take a moment to remember our fallen heroes.