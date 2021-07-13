There were two interesting races at Anderson Speedway last weekend that put on display differing styles of racing.
Drivers at all levels of competition -- from the lowest class at a local track to NASCAR and IndyCar -- need to be willing to show respect for each other.
Respect between drivers has to be earned. It’s not an automatic.
How one driver races against another sets the tone for the relationship. Race against a competitor like you want to be raced against.
Last weekend the NASCAR Truck Series raced on the Knoxville Speedway dirt oval, and it was obvious there was a lack of respect among the competitors.
During the Glen Niebel Classic for non-wing sprint cars, probably the best 125-lap race at Anderson Speedway, fans got to see two drivers at the top of their game.
Kody Swanson and Tyler Roahrig raced nose-to-tail for the final 62 laps.
Roahrig several times looked to make the pass in the high groove and also attempted to get underneath Swanson to claim the top spot.
The two drivers raced hard for the win, and their sprint cars never touched.
It’s called respect.
During the closing stages of the Redbud 400, aggression ruled the day among the front runners.
Dalton Armstrong dominated much of the race and appeared to be a sure winner.
On a late race restart with defending race-winner Carson Hocevar on the high side, the two made contact on the front straight.
Hocevar’s night ended against the Turn 1 wall, and Armstrong was penalized for rough driving.
There was no reason for any contact to be made. I believe Armstrong would have emerged off Turn 2 as the race leader and gone on to win the Redbud 400 for a second time.
Armstrong and Stephen Nasse did more than trade paint in the closing laps.
First Armstrong made contact with Nasse in Turn 2, and then Nasse paid him back, causing a spin.
Although the laps were winding down, it certainly appeared if cooler heads prevailed both of these drivers would have climbed back to the front of the pack and contended for the win.
Following the race, there were a lot of comments on social media about race-winner Kyle Crump’s bump-and-run move on race-leader Austin Nason with two laps remaining.
The bump-and-run move is an accepted practice in almost all forms of short track racing. It really doesn’t matter if a driver comes from the Midwest or either of the nation’s coasts.
Nason should have expected the move by Crump and took the appropriate steps to maintain the lead.
A problem in recent years has been drivers climbing into high dollar race cars without coming up through the racing ranks.
They haven’t obtained the respect of their competitors and don’t respect the other drivers.
In racing, particularly on short tracks, trading paint and rubbin'-is-racing is expected. But drivers need to earn and give respect.
