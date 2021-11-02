Then there were four.
Four drivers will compete for the NASCAR championship this weekend with the odds-on favorite having to be Kyle Larson.
Larson has dominated much of the Cup Series season and enters the final race with nine wins in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
He is seeking a first NASCAR championship and has also had a remarkable year racing a sprint car throughout the country.
Larson is joined by defending champion and Hendricks Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.
The other two drivers both compete for Gibbs Racing with Martin Truex Jr. entering the final race with four victories and seeking a second title.
The fourth driver is Denny Hamlin entering the weekend with two victories and seeking that elusive first title.
Hamlin has been in this position before and has never been able to grab the brass ring.
Over the weekend, there were two instances where drivers who seem to be also the ones complaining stayed true to form.
It always seems when Hamlin loses a race he is quick to be critical of his fellow drivers.
At Martinsville, Hamlin displayed his quick temper by confronting race-winner Alex Bowman on the front straight.
Bowman got into the back of Hamlin’s Toyota toward the end of the race and went on to score his fourth win of the year.
Hamlin is a native of Virginia, where the race took place, and the fans showered down boos during his postrace interview.
At the Pro Late Model race at the All American weekend in Nashville, it was Cody Coughlin complaining about his treatment on the race track.
It was short track racing, and as every race fan knows, rubbing is racing and contact between drivers is anticipated and expected.
Both Hamlin and Coughlin are among the many drivers that are not opposed to using a little bumper tag to gain positions or to battle for the race win.
Rubbing is racing took place at the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway and the Winchester 400.
When competing on a short track, most drivers expect there to be some bumping and banging and most times accept the fact and don’t moan and groan.
With four drivers competing for the NASCAR title on the Phoenix mile, there will definitely be some rubbing for position.
Maybe Hamlin was under the impression because he was a Chase contender and Bowman wasn’t battling for the championship any contact should have been avoided.
Sorry, Denny. Bowman was racing for the victory.
Chase drivers should never be given a free pass during any of the final events of the season.
This should be an interesting weekend.
