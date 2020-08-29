The ongoing saga of Madison County’s purchase of highway equipment and the failure to pay continues to take more twists and turns than Dorothy’s journey through the “Wizard of Oz.”
Unlike Dorothy and Toto’s trip, there is no yellow brick road to follow. The only guidelines are state laws dictating how purchases are to be made.
This past week, the Madison County commissioners published a legal notice for requests for proposals to purchase three snow plow trucks, three mowing tractors and three mowers. The proposals are to be received by the county by noon Sept. 9.
This is the same equipment that Madison County took delivery on earlier this year from Stoops Freightliner and Bendle Lawn Equipment. Payment has been locked in a dispute between the commissioners and County Council.
The two companies have been waiting for several months on a $585,000 payment from the county, dating back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bids for the equipment were accepted last year with the county financing through a lease/purchase agreement with Star Bank.
So, for several months, the Madison County Highway Department has been using the equipment without making a payment on it.
Earlier this month Stoops indicated it would repossess the trucks unless a payment was made and then granted the commissioners an extension to resolve some issues.
The commissioners declined to sign the necessary documents to make the initial payment on the equipment and, although the County Council’s attorney was willing to sign a necessary document, the payment has been delayed.
The commissioners, through their attorney, contend all the proper steps were not followed in making the purchase initially.
So, with a new request for proposal date set, this raises several questions that could impact taxpayers.
Since the equipment was ordered in 2019, why didn’t the commissioners, through their attorney, make sure all the T’s were crossed and I’s dotted before taking possession of the equipment?
What happens if, on Sept. 9, the lowest price submitted for the highway department equipment doesn’t come from Stoops or Bendle?
Will the used equipment be returned to those two companies? Will county taxpayers be on the hook for the difference in the purchase prices? And what the two companies can receive through an auction on used equipment?
State law requires government entities to accept the lowest and best bids on the purchase of goods and services. A committee will review the requests for proposal and make a decision on which company will receive the award to provide the equipment.
Since the request for proposals is for equipment, it will be difficult if not impossible for a committee to reject a lower price from a company other than the two the county already owes money to. One has to wonder if the decision has already been made to ensure that Stoops and Bendle get the contract for the purchase.
No matter what transpires on Sept. 9, the Indiana State Board of Accounts should take a close look at this transaction when it conducts the audit of the county in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.