When you’re hot, you’re hot, and right now Bobby Santos III is smoking hot.
Santos won the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway on Sept. 5 and followed that up with a Whelen Modified Tour win at New Hampshire last Saturday.
For the week, Santos collected prize winnings of $45,000 and will be looking for another victory Thursday at Anderson Speedway.
The high-banked quarter-mile oval is hosting non-wing sprint cars in a 125-lap feature with the final sprint car race set for Oct. 3 for the fifth running of the Tony Elliott Classic.
Santos will face some tough competition this week with former Pay Less Little 500 winners Kody Swanson and Eric Gordon on the entry list.
Many of the drivers that competed in the Little 500 are returning to Anderson Speedway, including third-place finisher Tyler Roarhig, who has recorded three wins at the local track in the past two years.
Local drivers Caleb and Dakoda Armstrong are entered along with Aaron Pierce, Travis Welpott, Rob Keesling and Doug Fitzwater.
Other hot shoes expected to compete include Jerry Coons Jr., Billy Wease, Chris Neuenschwander and Cory Setser.
Racing starts at 7 p.m. with the Mel Kenyon Midget Series and the local Thunder Roadsters on the program.
There are several events on the central Indiana racing program in upcoming weeks.
The ARCA Menards Stock Cars will be at Winchester Speedway on Saturday for a 200-lap race.
The USAC Midget and Sprint national touring series are both running at Gas City Speedway on Sept. 25 and at Kokomo Speedway on Sept. 26.
This Sunday is the annual Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway with the Champion Racing Association JEGS All Stars Tour pro late models in a 100-lap feature event along with the CRA Sportman Late Models and Street Stocks.
The Winchester 400 weekend is set for Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 with the CRA super late models competing in one of the biggest late model races in the nation Oct. 11.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Fishers driver Brian Gerster picked up the win in the Must See Racing Winged Sprint race at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina last weekend.
Gerster had a strong run going in the Little 500, running in the top five, when a broken suspension part ended his effort.
The big announcement last week was seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in the IndyCar series on the street and road courses with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.
It will be extremely interesting to see how Johnson and his Ganassi racing teammate Scott Dixon work together to make a potent team next year.
The announcement indicated Johnson will compete in select NASCAR events with Ganassi Racing. I suspect the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 will be included on that list.
With one race remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series Chase field is reduced from 16 to 12 drivers following the Bristol race, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are locked into advancing to the next stage.
Those three drivers have combined to win 18 races this year.
William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are currently out of the top 12 in the standings. But Clint Bowyer is only three points ahead of Byron, with Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola only 10 markers ahead of Byron.
The Bristol short track could shake up who is in and out of advancing in the Chase.
