If this would have been a normal year, I would be writing about the 10 best races I witnessed during the past 12 months.
Although 2020 limited travel to various race tracks, I watched good racing at Anderson and Winchester speedways and at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Lucas Oil Raceway.
So my abbreviated list puts at the top the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 which was won by Bobby Santos after his pit crew turned in an amazing effort on his final stop.
The crew got Santos back into the race following the pit stop without losing a lap, quite a feat.
Shane Hollingsworth finished second and is on the verge of getting that initial Little 500 win.
Kyle Larson’s drive at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the Hoosier Hundred for the USAC Silver Crown cars was impressive. It really came as no surprise since he was tearing up the dirt tracks around the country all year after losing his NASCAR Cup ride.
The Redbud 400 and Winchester 400 stand out because of the dominating performance by Carson Hocevar in the Johnny VanDoorn-prepared Super Late Model.
The coming year marks the Silver Anniversary for the Champion Racing Association’s super late model series.
CRA has grown over the past 25 years with the addition of touring pro late models, sportsman late models and street stocks.
The first CRA race took place at Anderson Speedway and was won by Brian Ross.
I was thinking of the best drivers that competed with the CRA Super Series over the past 25 years, and the list is an impressive one.
Not in any particular order, these would be the top 10 drivers that were regulars with CRA: Ross, Scott Hantz, VanDoorn, Junior Hanley, Travis Braden, Kenny Tweedy, Jeff Lane, Bull Baker, Brian Rievley and Steve Dorer.
A way to judge how a touring series is judged when it comes to attracting talent is how many drivers have advanced to the next level.
During the days of the former American Speed Association, that list included Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Johnny and Tim Sauter and Tony Raines.
Drivers that competed with CRA and are now running with one of the three NASCAR divisions include Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Harris Burton, Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski and Hocever.
The CRA Super Series will be at Anderson Speedway twice in 2021 -- April 10 and June 12 for the Redbud 400.
The series returns to Salem Speedway after an absence of 12 years April 24.
There are three visits to Winchester Speedway -- May 18, Labor Day weekend and Oct. 17 for the 50th running of the Winchester 400.
This past week, Anderson native Greg Van Alst -- the 2019 CRA Super Series champion -- announced he will seek to make the starting field for the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona.
As CRA champion, Van Alst tested an ARCA car at Daytona and almost put a deal together to compete this year.
Van Alst has financial support from local business CB Fabricating.
I’m not sure of the last time a Madison County team went south to compete at Daytona, but it has been decades.
