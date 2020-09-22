There has been a great deal of interesting news in racing circles and lots of speculation.
The most interesting news was the announcement the IndyCar Series will compete on a street course in Nashville next season.
What is of particular interest is the proposed street circuit uses a bridge to cross a river twice.
To my knowledge, other than a Rally race, no circuit has included a bridge over a river.
It also means seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in 13 races next year instead of 12 for Chip Ganassi Racing.
NASCAR is expected to announce the made-for-TV All-Star Race that has been staged every May at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will move in 2021.
Several media reports Monday suggested the race date is being changed, and the new venue will be Texas Motor Speedway.
As a result, Texas Motor Speedway will lose one of its two points races -- with the likely replacement at the Circuit of Americas road course in nearby Austin.
We already know one of the Dover races is being moved to the Nashville Super Speedway, which has been closed for several years.
Maybe NASCAR is going to add a Daytona road course race in the future, wondering which current track will lose a race date.
Since we’re talking about the 2021 schedule, NASCAR please make up your mind on when the Brickyard 400 will take place.
The date bounces around more than a ping pong ball and makes it almost impossible to build a fan base.
A race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the summer heat of July makes no sense at all. Move the Brickyard to the last race before the Chase. Or make it on the road course.
It was a bit surprising Ganassi Racing named Ross Chastain as the driver of the No. 42 Cup car next season. Chastain doesn’t have a great NASCAR resume, but he does bring sponsorship money to the package.
There is lots of speculation surrounding where Kyle Larson, who lost the ride in the 42, will return to the Cup Series in 2021.
Larson is expected to land one of the Chevrolet entries at Hendrick Motorsports.
It was announced current Cup driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA Star Michael Jordan are forming a one-car NASCAR team for 2021 with Bubba Wallace the announced driver.
Wallace, as the only Black driver in NASCAR, is believed to bring $18 million in sponsorship money to the deal.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The USAC national Midget and Sprint car doubleheaders will take place at Gas City Speedway on Friday and Kokomo Speedway on Saturday.
The final chance for several CRA Sportsman Late Model contenders to lock into the championship race at Winchester Speedway in October is this weekend at Anderson Speedway.
Austin Coe and Tanner Jack are locked in as a result of victories at Mount Lawn Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
