Legislation authored by state Sen. Mike Gaskill could change how locally implemented food and beverage tax and innkeeper tax revenues are tracked.
Gaskill’s bill has passed the Indiana Senate and faces an uncertain outcome in the Indiana House.
If adopted, it will add transparency for residents to see how the funds are spent.
It requires government entities that receive those tax dollars to report expenditures to the Indiana Department of Local Government Center.
A year ago, The Herald Bulletin requested records of innkeeper tax revenues and expenditures from the local visitor’s bureau.
Initially the request was denied, but eventually the information was provided.
Gaskill’s proposed legislation also allows residents to petition the Department of Local Government Finance if it’s believed the funds are not being used for their intended purpose.
Last year, the food and beverage tax generated $87.6 million.
Madison County implemented a food and beverage tax almost 50 years ago with the intention of building a convention center in Anderson.
Former Mayor Tom McMahan envisioned a convention center in downtown Anderson along the White River with the hope of building an adjacent hotel.
As everyone residing in Madison County knows the convention center, has never become a reality.
At one time, state lawmakers allowed county officials to use a portion of the funds to build the Juvenile Detention Center with the city of Anderson still receiving a large percentage of the revenues.
Currently, the city uses food and beverage tax revenues to fund several departments.
The county’s share is made available to communities outside Anderson for specific projects. The funding must be approved by the Madison County Council of Governments and the Madison County Council.
The innkeepers tax is provided to the visitor’s bureau to promote tourism in the county.
All of the local tax revenues have been used, for the most part, to benefit local cities and towns and to promote tourism in Madison County.
The food and beverage tax funds can be tracked by local residents if they so desire.
That could be impossible when it comes to the innkeepers tax.
Think about how much money the innkeepers tax generates in Indianapolis, Hamilton County and other large communities in Indiana.
Without the proposed legislation, Hoosiers are left in the dark on how those funds are being spent.
The proposal by Gaskill also would set an expiration date when bonds are retired.
As can be expected, there is a lot of opposition to the legislation.
Hopefully some form of accountability will be adopted by lawmakers to give people the ability to trace how those funds are being spent.
In an unrelated matter, I wanted to congratulate and praise the six young women that played for the Elwood High School basketball team.
These six women, as noted by sports columnist Rob Hunt, displayed the true meaning behind sports.
Despite the challenges, the six girls toughed out a difficult year and should make every county resident proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.