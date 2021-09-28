There are no gimmicks in how the United States Auto Club crowns a champion.
No Chase formats where the four contenders in NASCAR have to finish ahead of the other drivers in the final race of the season to be declared the champion.
I have never been a fan of the Chase format used by NASCAR, despite the fact it also crowns a season champion after 26 of the 36 races.
With just one USAC Silver Crown race remaining at Toledo Speedway on Oct. 10, Kody Swanson has a one-point advantage over Logan Seavey.
Seavey narrowed the points lead of Swanson last weekend by winning the Silver Crown race at Eldora Speedway.
Swanson could have an advantage since the Toledo Speedway race is on pavement instead of a dirt track.
Swanson is seeking a sixth Silver Crown title, having won championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and is a three-time Pay Less Little 500 winner.
There is also a tight points battle for the USAC National Midget championship with Chris Windom holding a two-point margin over Buddy Kofoid.
There are several more National Midget events scheduled for the season, so that battle is far from settled.
Last weekend Alex Palou was crowned the IndyCar champion over Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward at the final race on the Long Beach street course.
No Chase format in IndyCar. The champion was determined by season points.
There was some news from Long Beach with Simon Pagenaud leaving Team Penske and signing with Meyer-Shank Racing.
Rookie contender Romain Grosjean signed to race for Andretti Autosport in 2022 replacing Ryan Hunter-Reay on the team.
James Hinchcliffe is looking for a 2022 full-time ride after leaving Andretti Autosport.
In NASCAR’s Chase, Denny Hamlin is advancing to the next round following his victory at Las Vegas.
With the series traveling to Talladega this weekend, the playoff standings could be altered as the track is known for the “big one” crash that ultimately shakes up the running order.
Drivers currently outside of the round of eight include Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman.
It will be critical for these four drivers to avoid the big wreck to have a chance at making the next round following the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the road course.
This weekend Anderson Speedway plays host to the Tony Elliott Classic for non-wing sprint cars.
There have been four different winners in the first five Classics with only Tyler Roahrig winning twice.
The speedway will play host to pavement midgets for a second time this year. Kyle O’Gara won a rain-shortened event earlier in the season.
The Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets also are on the racing program which starts at 6 p.m.
