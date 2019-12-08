Social media is has been around for nearly 20 years, but it has rapidly exploded over the past decade with just about everyone using a smartphone.
Facebook started in 2004 and Twitter in 2006. Those platforms have allowed millions of people to communicate anonymously.
Recently in Madison County, there has been explosion of internet sites dedicated to allowing local residents to comment on events taking place — sometimes driven by government activities and in some cases just as a form of social interaction.
Within the past few weeks, several people have created Facebook pages that have specific goals.
There are the Anderson, Northside, Eastside, Southside and Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition pages and a similar page in Pendleton.
As stated, the goal is to get people involved in local government, particularly in the city of Anderson, to raise awareness of proposals and for transparency and accountability in government.
These are all laudable goals that should be supported by local civic leaders.
They are goals supported by a free press, which in Indiana and other states have fought for passage of open door and open record laws.
The nice thing about the social media pages is that they allow citizens to voice opinions on government spending and proposed projects.
Input from local residents should always be welcomed by elected and appointed officials. But in the end, those officials have to make decisions based on what they believe to be best for the community, even when it’s not the most popular decision.
Administrators of these community-based social media sites should establish some guidelines.
These sites lose their credibility when personal attacks become the dominant posts or obvious misinformation is allowed to be distributed.
They should be used for a meaningful exchange of ideas — in particular how the recently approved $2.8 million park fund should be utilized and what amenities the public wants to see at Mays, Shadyside and Athletic parks.
Discussions could also focus on how to bring a grocery store to the city’s west side and downtown areas. During a recent meeting of concerned citizens, there was a discussion about a not-for-profit being formed to operate a grocery in either or both of those locations.
The Westside Coalition met last month to discuss improvements to Mays Park and what development they would like to see at the facility.
Unlike members of the news media, it is not always convenient for residents to attend the numerous meetings of government. But a spokesman from each group could provide valuable input for officials on what residents would like to see take place.
It’s a step in the right direction for residents to begin to take a more active role in local decision making.
“Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights,” Thomas Jefferson said.
