After meeting several drivers from America that would compete in South Africa in sprint cars, Quintin Saayman is coming to the Lucas Oil Little 500.
Saayman is probably the first driver from South Africa to compete in the Little 500.
He is teaming with defending race winner Tyler Roahrig and two-time Little 500 champion Brian Tyler
Saayman is not making the trip just to make the race, from what a team member indicated this week. His intention is to race for a victory.
As of Tuesday, there are 32 teams entered for the May 28 classic at Anderson Speeway.
Saayman will compete for rookie of the year honors along with Aaron Wilson from British Columbia, Texas driver Scott Evans, Florida driver LJ Grimm, Ohio driver Larry Kingseed Jr. and Indiana drivers Shawn Bonar and Emerson Axsom.
With more than a month remaining before pole day qualifying for the Little 500 on May 26 and “bump day” on May 27, there should be plenty of interesting developments leading up to the 74th running of the race.
There are entries for drivers from 11 states and two foreign countries.
It was with mixed emotions I learned of the announcement Paretta Autosports is not planning to compete at the Indianapolis 500 with driver Simona De Silvestro.
The team qualified for the 2021 running of the Indy 500 but instead will compete at the road course races at Road America, Mid-Ohio and the Nashville street course.
Paretta Autosports has signed an agreement with Ed Carpenter Racing for a race car and technical support.
De Silvestro is a fan favorite at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and if the team doesn’t race in the Indy 500 her presence will be missed.
OTHER RACING NEWS
The second round of NASCAR’s grand experiment of running on a dirt surface at the Bristol Motor Speedway is in the record books.
Several drivers again complained about racing on the temporary surface, there wasn’t a huge number of fans and the racing was interrupted twice by rain.
Racing in the evening on Easter Sunday, normally an off-weekend for the teams, was done at the request of the FOX network.
Even Jenna Fryer, the motorsports writer for The Associated Press, agreed it was time to put an end to the dirt race.
“They’ve been there, done that twice now,” Fryer wrote, “and NASCAR’s gimmick is quickly growing tired.”
If NASCAR wants the Cup Series to race on dirt, it should go to an existing track like Eldora or the dirt track at Charlotte.
Those track don’t have the same seating capacity, but it’s after all a made-for-TV event.