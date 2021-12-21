Anderson Speedway is celebrating its 75th year of racing, and speedway officials have announced a schedule that includes something for every fan.
Of course, the highlight of the season will be the 74th running of the Little 500 presented by the United Auto Workers on May 28, with two days of qualifying preceding the actual race.
The other big event will be the 56th running of the Greg Hubler Group Redbud 400 presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto for the Champion Racing Association’s Super Series.
The CRA JEGS All-Stars for pro late models will contest a 100-lap feature Aug. 6.
The track is celebrating the Diamond Anniversary on July 2 with 75-lap feature events for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and Thunder Car divisions.
There are two of the popular Figure-8 Madness and Night of Thrills set for July 4 and Sept. 3 to include the school bus and trailer races in crossover action.
The Vores Compact Touring Series will compete in a 150-lap event June 11 and will be in action April 16.
The CRA Street Stocks are running two 150-lap events June 25 and Aug. 13. The Sportsman Late Models will contest a 100-lap feature Aug. 13.
The 500 Sprint Car tour, founded by Anderson Speedway, will compete in the Glenn Niebel Classic on July 9, the inaugural Gene Nolen Classic on July 30 and the Tony Elliott Classic on Oct. 6.
The CSR Super Trucks will return May 7 with a modified division, and the Outlaw Late Models are back June 18.
Regular divisions for 2022 are the Late Models, Front Wheel Drive, Thunder Cars, Ford division and Thunder Roadsters.
Opening night is April 2 with all four local divisions in action.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
NASCAR announced Tuesday it’s moving to higher horsepower and lower downforce on the intermediate, mostly 1.5-mile, ovals.
It will feature a 670-horsepower engine and 4-inch rear spoiler, which were already announced for short tracks and road courses.
This past week Flo Racing announced with the closing of the NBC Gold Track Pass, the internet racing provider will show the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Pinty Series races starting in 2022.
With Flo Racing already broadcasting all of the USAC events and weekly racing from around the country, it just became a better deal for fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.