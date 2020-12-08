I was sorry to hear long-time Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian Donald Davidson has announced his retirement after 55 years.
I always enjoyed talking to Davidson and his wide range of knowledge of all things connected to the Indianapolis 500.
I’m sure he will continue to be a fixture at future Indy 500s.
It’s important his knowledge not be lost and should be preserved for generations to come.
Davidson was always helpful, and his talks on the history of IMS and the Indy 500 were interesting and full of behind the scenes stories.
The tentative schedule for Anderson Speedway for 2021 has been announced with the return of pavement Midgets, Outlaw Figure-8, Outlaw Late Models and Modifieds.
The season is set to open April 3 and runs through Oct. 23.
Of course, topping the schedule is the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 on May 29, where Bobby Santos III will look to make it back-to-back victories.
The Champion Racing Associations super late models will compete April 10 and will highlight the 55th running of the Redbud 400 on July 12.
The JEGS All Stars Tour for pro late models will be in action June 12.
The popular Outlaw Figure 8 cars return July 4 during Figure 8 Madness and again Oct. 23 as part of the End of Season Bonanza.
In addition to the Little 500, the non-wing sprint cars will be in action three times starting with the 20th running of the Glen Niebel Classic on July 10 with the return of the pavement Midgets and Kenyon Midgets.
The sprint cars will be back in action July 31 with the Kenyon Midgets and close out the year Oct. 2 with the sixth annual Tony Elliott Classic for the Midgets and Kenyon Midgets.
The Outlaw Late Models return May 15.
The Midwest Modified Tour will run at Anderson on June 19, the same night the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will compete in a 100-lap feature.
The Midwest Modifieds will also race three times at Winchester Speedway on Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and Oct. 16.
The CRA Street Stocks will compete in two 150-lap features June 26 and Aug. 14.
The ARCA Menards Racing Series will make two appearances in Indiana next year. It returns to Winchester Speedway on July 31 and Salem Speedway on Sept. 25.
Not included on the schedule is a return to Lucas Oil Raceway on Brickyard 400 weekend.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Wisconsin driver Ty Majeski captured the Snowball Derby last weekend at Florida’s Five Flags Speedway.
For the second consecutive year, Florida driver Stephen Nasse had a race win taken from him.
Nasse was disqualified as winner of the Snowflake 100 for pro late models.
The officials ruled Nasse drove aggressively to take the lead from Bubba Pollard on the final lap.
Video replays showed what I believe to have been a valid bump-and-run move by Nasse in taking the lead from Pollard.
It's probably doubtful another race director would disqualify Nasse for that move on the final lap going for the victory.
