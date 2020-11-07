Who will be the next miracle worker to revive the Democratic Party in Indiana?
The Hoosier State has long been considered a stronghold of the Republican Party with good reason at the national level.
Lyndon Johnson in 1968 and Barack Obama in 2008 remain the only Democrats to carry the state in a presidential contest.
But the state party failed miserably to take advantage of the opportunity to capitalize on Obama’s victory 12 years ago. The result has been Indiana is becoming more of a red state.
Democrats can rightly point to the past two presidential campaigns of Donald Trump as leading a rush of Republican voters to the polls.
There is a great deal of truth in that observation, but excuses don’t sway voters.
A Democrat hasn’t won the state’s highest elective office in 16 years, and with Eric Holcomb’s re-election it will be at least two decades before a Democrat could hope to occupy the governor’s office.
The problem for Democrats is that there is no candidate on the horizon that can excite independent voters across Indiana.
John Gregg made two strong runs for the governor’s office losing a close race to Mike Pence in 2012 and then getting swamped four years ago in the Trump landslide.
But the candidate before Gregg was Jill Long Thompson, whose campaign generated little excitement. This year the candidate was Woody Myers by default since no one else stepped forward to run.
The state party failed to even adequately fund Myers’ campaign for governor, and the only issue he hoped to sway voters on was Holcomb’s handling of the pandemic.
So who would that potential candidate be? The party has no one waiting in the wings like an Evan Bayh. There really is no one on the horizon for Indiana Democrats. I can’t imagine Myers wanting to run again or former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly having any interest in running for governor in 2024.
The Democratic Party has four years to prepare for the next gubernatorial election cycle, so they should start breeding a potential candidate now and work to rebuild the party organization at the county level.
The Trump campaign had long coattails when it came to races for the Indiana General Assembly. The House Republicans increased their super-majority by four seats, bringing the total to 71 of the 100 members.
Included in the lost seats was Melanie Wright in District 35, which includes most of northern Madison County. The state party targeted the seat with Elizabeth Rowray as the candidate, pumping in more than $300,000 to capture the seat.
The GOP lost one seat in the Indiana Senate, but still holds a realistic 39-11 margin.
With redistricting taking place next year and the prospects of reform in the process slim, Republican lawmakers will make sure to maintain their advantage for the next decade.
