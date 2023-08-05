The next big debate in the Hoosier State will not be about renewable energy, but the ultimate renewable resource: water.
“We never know the worth of water till the well is dry,” was uttered by Thomas Fuller. It’s a statement that will have a profound impact in the future.
For most of the past 20 years, a school of thought has existed that what oil meant to the 20th century, water would mean to the environmental discussion in this century.
Everything needs water.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, running for the GOP nomination for governor in 2024, is the only candidate addressing water resources.
“Recent news reports from Wabash Valley counties and from the communities of Cicero and Madison County detail the worries our fellow citizens have regarding water for farming, residential and commercial developments,” she said.
Crouch said if elected governor, she would seek a comprehensive review of the state’s water resources.
Last week, WTHR reported on a plan being kept in the shadows by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to provide water to a planned technology park in Lebanon, in Boone County.
The problem is, unlike Madison County, there are no water resources available along the Interstate 65 corridor.
Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry admitted that there is not enough water in Boone County to meet the future needs of the community.
Projections also indicate that the Indianapolis metro area will not have enough water for the growing population in less than two decades.
So, how will the state get water to Boone County?
The proposal is to build a 35-mile pipeline from the Wabash River near Lafayette to Lebanon.
One estimate pegs the project’s cost at about $2 billion. The proposed pipeline would transport 100 million gallons of water per day.
State officials contend the water will come from an aquifer and not the river. But what happens to nearby homeowners who rely on the aquifer when the wells start to run dry?
Officials in Lafayette have already spoken out against the proposal, concerned about their source of water supply.
Although much has not been mentioned, the Mounds Reservoir project in Anderson is not dead.
Current plans call for a reservoir that would stretch from Scatterfield Road to near Yorktown and a second reservoir from County Road 600 West back to the east toward Anderson.
Officials need to inform residents about the water plans for the state — and the ultimate cost.