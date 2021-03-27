While many states are attempting to adopt changes in election laws to encourage voter participation, Indiana appears to be going in the opposite direction.
Last year during the pandemic, which resulted in the primary election being moved to June, state and local elected officials encouraged people to cast ballots by mail or to vote early.
The change was, in order to vote absentee by mail, a voter no longer had to provide an excuse as to why they couldn’t make to the polls.
An amendment was introduced in the Indiana House to conduct elections with no excuse required to obtain an absentee ballot.
Last November in Madison County, approximately 22% of the ballots cast were absentee ballots.
There were no allegations of fraud and, when considering the lines at the polls that had people waiting for up to six hours, an absentee ballot seemed like the way to go.
That amendment got shot down mostly along party lines in the Indiana House, with Republicans opposed to the idea.
Locally, Republicans maintain that Madison County residents who tend to vote for GOP candidates prefer to go to the polls and not cast ballots by mail.
With the population in this county becoming more elderly, it would seem to be beneficial to allow more people, not fewer, to vote by mail.
The excuse requirement can almost be considered laughable.
Excuses listed could either be truthful or not, although it is expected for people not to lie on the application.
The excuses range from work schedules, travel out of the county, or a medical reason.
It really shouldn’t matter if a person elects to vote by mail rather than in person.
There was also legislation to allow for same-day registration, which never got a hearing in the GOP-controlled House.
Another Democratic initiative was to require, in counties with a population greater than 25,000, a voting location for every 5,000 active voters.
Currently, the requirement is one vote center for every 10,000 active voters.
The key there is the term active voters. Last November there were 91,351 registered voters in Madison County, but only 52,274 ballots cast.
There was also a proposal to extend Election Day hours by one hour. Instead of the polls being open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., they would have to remain open until 7 p.m.
There is nothing radical being considered like voting by email or on the internet.
The proposals seemed like a good way to start the conversation on how to encourage voter turnout, since Indiana is perpetually ranked at or near the bottom of the 50 states.
Last November 61.4% of the state’s registered voters cast ballots. Only seven other states had a lower percentage of voter turnout.
Republicans in charge of Indiana state government should be doing more to encourage voting, not less.
