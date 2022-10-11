This weekend marks the final major super late and pro late model races in the Midwest with the annual Winchester 400 weekend.
There is an impressive list of drivers from around the nation entered in both events with the Champion Racing Association championships to be decided on the “world’s fastest half-mile” oval.
If, as a race fan, you have never experienced the Winchester 400 in person, it should be on your bucket list.
I have been attending the Winchester 400 for most of the past 45 years, and the race on Sunday never disappoints.
This year there are 28 cars entered, and the pool of talent is one of the most impressive in several years.
The past three Winchester 400 race winners are entered with Stephen Nasse, Carson Hocevar and Sammy Smith all in the field.
Three drivers will compete for the CRA Super Series championship with Eddie VanMeter, who should be among the list of former winners, probably the odds-on favorite over Pennsylvania competitor Albert Francis.
Billy VanMeter, the rookie of the year, will seek the championship against his father and Francis.
The field includes Jesse Love, Chandler Smith, William Sawalich, Casey Roderick, Corey Heim and former Redbud 400 champion Kyle Crump.
The JEGS All Star Tour 100-lap event is set for Friday, and a CRA champion will be named.
Nick Egan, the regular series champion, and Dakota Stroup will vie for the title.
There are 26 cars entered including 2022 McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion J.P. Crabtree, Billy VanMeter, Pendleton resident John Stapleton and Nicholas Naugle -- the winner earlier this year at Anderson.
The entry list includes Speedfest winner Michael Hinde, former series champion Dan Leeck, Sawalich and Gio Ruggiero -- making the trip from the East Coast.
I always remember when the American Speed Association was racing at Winchester, Rex Robbins always reminded the competitors to check over every nut and bolt more than once.
The Winchester 400 can be a race of attrition, and it takes the right pit strategy and lots of luck to claim the famed rifle in the winner’s circle.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was a bad week for NASCAR.
Drivers are raising justified concerns about the safety of the new car, which is causing numerous concussions and keeping drivers from competing.
The car owners this past week also raised concerns about the financial structure of the Cup Series.
Almost every team owner, including Rick Hendrick, said they were losing money.
That’s evident with car counts lower than the minimum starters for most races.
It appears NASCAR is retaining the bulk of the television revenue and not really sharing it with the teams.
It wouldn’t be realistic for the team owners to decide not to compete at the highest level of NASCAR or try to start a new series.
But there has to be a more realistic sharing of revenue at all levels of NASCAR between the sanctioning body, race tracks and teams.
Will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the offseason.