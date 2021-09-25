Over the course of the next month, there will be a lot of discussion among government officials and local residents concerning a proposed increase in the public safety income tax.
The Madison County Council will almost certainly vote to adopt a .2% hike in the local income tax as allowed by state law to pay for an anticipated new county jail.
The only officials who can implement the correctional facility tax are the county council. The measure is expected to generate $5 million on an annual basis to pay for the jail over the next 20 years.
The second part of the puzzle is a request to raise the public safety income tax by .3%, which would raise $8 million to be shared by the county and its cities and towns.
The county council originally wanted an increase of .15% as a backstop to cover any shortfalls in the collections for the correctional facilities tax.
The decision was made to seek the higher amount at the urging of the criminal justice system to provide salary increases for employees and the hiring of additional staff.
If the measure is adopted, Madison County would receive $3 million of the funding with Anderson getting the lion’s share of $3.5 million.
If both taxes are approved, it would cost a person earning $30,000 per year an additional $140 in taxes. A person with an income of $49,522 will pay $233 more per year.
To increase the public safety income tax requires a majority vote by the local tax council, which consists of all the elected councils.
As it stands currently, a vote to adopt the tax by Madison County and Anderson is sufficient to raise the tax. If Anderson votes “no,” it would require approval by Madison County and several of the other communities.
The Pendleton Town Council will be the first to consider the tax increase on Sept. 28, followed by Elwood on Oct. 5 and the county council a week after that.
A “yes” vote by those three governmental bodies is equal to almost 44 votes on the tax council. That number could change once the 2020 census figures are included.
No government official wants to raise taxes. Unfortunately, constructing a new jail and funding public safety at an adequate level requires more tax revenues.
So how can a public safety tax increase be made more palatable to local residents?
A clause can be added to the resolution concerning the public safety tax that would “sunset” it in the future.
I would recommend for consideration a sunset clause after a decade to roll back the tax from the .3% hike to the .15% level.
That gives all the taxing units 10 years to save some of the funding for future use and adopt budgets accordingly.
If a sunset clause is added and adopted, it would mean that whenever the expiration date is set, it would require another vote of the tax council to maintain the tax at the higher rate.
It would at least provide local residents will the probability that the tax will be decreased in the future.
