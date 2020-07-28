Although the coronavirus pandemic has played lots of havoc with motorsports throughout the country, there have been some positives.
Most racing action in Michigan is not taking place because of governmental restrictions on crowd size.
As a result, the Champion Racing Association was forced to cancel a scheduled super late model race at Berlin Raceway.
So, for the first time since 2005, Anderson Speedway will host three super late model races in one season.
Josh Brock won the first visit to the high-banked quarter-mile oval, and Carson Hocevar won the Redbud 400.
There should be a good field of cars Aug. 15 for the 125-lap super late model race that will take place on the same night as the CRA Street Stocks in a 150-lap race.
It should be a great night of racing action.
This weekend the non-wing sprint car teams get a final chance to tune-up and prepare for the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 on Labor Day weekend.
There are 20 teams expected for the 125-lap race, with Tyler Roahrig leading the field of competitors. Roahrig has recorded three consecutive wins at Anderson.
Defending Little 500 champion Kody Swanson will be back with Nolen Racing teammate Shane Hollingsworth. The duo led 499 of the 500 laps in the Little 500 last year.
Other top drivers on the entry list include Bobby Santos III, Aaron Pierce, Kyle O’Gara, Scotty Hampton, Caleb Armstrong, Dakoda Armstrong and Travis Welpott.
There are two things to watch this weekend.
Can anyone beat Roahrig?
The second is will this be the preliminary battle between Roahrig and Swanson for the Little 500 victory next month?
The Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets are also on the racing program.
The IndyCar Series has announced its plans for the remainder of 2020.
One of the good things from the pandemic is the series will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for four races instead of two.
There will be the running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.
Two road course races have been added for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
Maybe this could be an indication that in 2021 IMS will sponsor the Indianapolis Grand Prix in May, the 500 in May and a third race on the road course in October.
There will be two races at Mid-Ohio on Aug. 8 and Aug 9, two on the Gateway oval on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 and the season-ending race on the St. Petersburg, Florida, street course Oct. 25.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Indiana Sprint Week for USAC is underway with Logan Seavey winning at Gas City and C. J. Leary scoring victories at Kokomo and Brownsburg.
