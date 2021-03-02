It was a good weekend for drivers with ties to the PayLess Little 500 in the annual Dave Steele Memorial Race for non-wing sprint cars.
Steele, a former two-time winner of the Little 500, unfortunately died several years ago in a racing incident in Florida.
The annual memorial race takes place at Showtime Speedway with Kyle O’Gara scoring his first pavement sprint car race win Friday in the preliminary event.
Three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson captured the Dave Steele Memorial Race on Saturday leading the final 25 laps after passing O’Gara.
O’Gara held on to finish second with Little 500 regular Shane Butler coming home fourth and Tyler Roahrig rounding out the top five.
Florida driver Johnny Gilbertson, a regular at Anderson Speedway in May, drove to a 10th-place finish, with New Castle’s Dakota Armstrong coming home in 15th.
O’Gara was followed to the checkered flag Friday by Roahrig. Swanson finished fourth, with Armstrong coming home in fifth.
The Vores Compact Touring Series opened the 2021 season at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, with Kyle Frame scoring the victory and local driver Tom Gossar finishing second. Adam Lee came home 17th in the feature.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Fishers driver Brian Gerster is the first official entry for the 73rd running of the Little 500.
Former Little 500 winner Kyle Hamilton has released his racing schedule for this year. Hamilton will once again compete in the Little 500 and the Glen Niebel and Tony Elliott classics at Anderson Speedway.
I’m looking forward to the sound of non-wing sprint cars returning to the local track for the Little 500.
Right about now, Xfinity driver Noah Gragson is regretting the comments he made concerning an incident Saturday with David Starr that cost him the victory.
Gragson was basically running away with the Xfinity Race at Homestead Speedway when the car of Starr cut down a tire, veered to the outside wall and collected Gragson’s car.
Gragson was critical of Starr, and pictures posted by Starr’s team clearly showed the tire failure caused the incident.
Starr has been competing in all three NASCAR series since 1998 and is generally respected by all the competitors.
In fact, during the telecast the commentators mentioned how well Starr’s underfunded team was competing.
At the time of the incident, Starr was on the lead lap and was obviously attempting to give Gragson the high groove.
Hoping Gragson will offer up an apology to Starr, who didn’t deserve the unkind comments.
NASCAR officials have to be pleased with the results of the first three Cup races, with drivers scoring unexpected victories.
William Byron won in Florida for the second time in his career and joins Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell as locking into the championship Chase later this year.
Wondering if there will be another surprise winner at Las Vegas this weekend.
