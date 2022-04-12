Team Penske is on a roll in the IndyCar Series season with a sweep of the victories in the first three races.
Josef Newgarden made it back-to-back wins at Long Beach, California, on Sunday after winning on the Texas oval.
Teammate Scott McLaughlin won the season’s first race at St. Petersburg, Florida, for Team Penske.
With the next race being on the road course at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, it’s possible for Newgarden to have three victories under his belt before the series moves to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With his two victories, Newgarden is now the season points leader, holding a five-point margin over McLaughlin.
Defending champion Alex Palou, the winner last year in Alabama, is currently third in the points standings and trails Newgarden by 15 points.
The third member of Team Penske -- Will Power -- is currently fourth in points.
Team Penske is making a strong case to be in the mix for the 2022 championship in the early stages of the season, but one can never count out Scott Dixon, who is fifth in the points.
This weekend NASCAR has once again covered the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway in dirt for the race Sunday.
There are four qualifying races set for Saturday of 15 laps that will be used to set the starting field for the 250-lap race on the dirt surface.
With 36 entries for the Bristol race, all the teams will make the feature race Sunday.
I’m personally not a fan of this race because it’s a temporary surface, the dust tends to fly and drivers with experience on a dirt track have a decided advantage.
Last year, it was a bit of a surprise for Joey Logano to win on the dirt holding off Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has lots of experience racing on a dirt track surface during his days with USAC.
I suspect, unless misfortune strikes, for drivers with experience on a dirt surface to rise to the top including Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe and Stenhouse.
A year ago Larson would have started from the pole position but went to the rear of the field following an engine change. Larson got caught up in a wreck and finished 29th.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
There are now 29 entries for the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson Speedway with a potential to have 40 or more drivers attempting to make the 33-car starting field.
Qualifying in the top 15 on pole day could be even more crucial than in recent years.
Area drivers entered are Jacob McElfresh, Aaron Pierce, Travis Welpott, Brian Gerster, Dakoda Armstrong and Caleb Armstrong.
There are six former winners on the entry list -- defending champion Tyler Roahrig, Eric Gordon, Kody Swanson, Jeff Bloom, Bobby Santos III and Brian Tyler.