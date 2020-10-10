It has always been amazing how advances in technology have impacted our lives.
Take the advancement in cellular telephones, to the point where just about everyone now has a smartphone with instant access to the Internet.
It wasn’t that long ago that it was a rarity to find someone who had a telephone in their car. At our fingertips at a moment’s notice are email, Internet apps, Facebook and Twitter.
No doubt some of what is taking place this election year directly results from the coronavirus pandemic that had Hoosiers mostly staying at home in the spring, and which moved the primary election moved back a month.
With the November election less than a month away, the number of political emails and tweets I’m receiving on a daily basis is becoming almost overwhelming.
All year the political messages have been bombarding my email and Twitter accounts, but recently those numbers have exploded.
This could be the year that changes how campaigns are conducted for years to come, or until the next technological advance. Press conferences and candidate forums on Zoom have exploded. Interaction between those hosting the press conferences and forums is limited in many cases. The host controls who can or cannot ask questions.
It seems like on a daily basis my email account at The Herald Bulletin receives more than 100 emails from political candidates or organizations supporting those candidates.
One email recently brought a smile to my face. It was for a poll being taken right after the first presidential debate.
It gave me one hour to respond in seeking my opinion of who won.
The email went on to state that I was representing the state of New Jersey!
I’ve lived in many states over the years, some very briefly and some, like Indiana and New York, for most of my life.
Never have I resided in the Garden State and, to my knowledge, none of my relatives have lived there.
Many of the emails are requests for funding. Many come from Arizona, Kentucky and, of course, the presidential campaigns, as well as from the Indiana Republican Party.
I don’t donate to political campaigns locally and would not be likely to send money to another state.
Not too many years ago, advisers to local political candidates would urge them to walk neighborhoods to knock on doors and greet voters.
There used to be large groups of supporters of both parties in Madison County that would gather at a central location and walk through particular neighborhoods.
COVID-19 has certainly limited that activity. Like their statewide and national counterparts, local party advocates are relying on Facebook to get their message to voters. The problem with that is a potential voter has to know that you’re a candidate for elective office.
One thing that hasn’t changed, at least around Anderson, is the number of yard signs that have blossomed since Labor Day.
A local politically savvy person said many years ago, “Yard signs don’t vote.”
We’ll know the outcome in less than a month.
