Over the past decades there has been a decided change in the political landscape of Madison County.
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when it was considered the proverbial “kiss of death” by most political observers for two family members to appear on the same Election Day ballot.
The belief was that voters would tend not to vote for members of the same family or be confused as to what office was being sought.
Back in the 1990s, current Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. was running for the county prosecutor’s office at the same time his father, Tom Broderick, was seeking a 10th term as county assessor.
The senior Broderick won re-election as assessor, but his son lost to Republican Rodney Cummings.
It’s a rarity for two family members to hold county elective offices simultaneously, but it has become more common in recent years.
Republican Mike Gaskill served on Madison County Council while his wife, Kelly, was county treasurer.
That changed when Mike Gaskill was elected to the Indiana Senate.
Currently, Republican Darlene Likens serves on the board of county commissioners, and her daughter in-law, Diana, is a member of county council.
In the May 3 primary, Mike Gaskill is challenged by Evan McMullen for the GOP nomination for Senate District 25 and incumbent Commissioner Kelly Gaskill is challenged by current Clerk Olivia Pratt.
Diana Likens is seeking election to county council in District 2 after being elected in a Republican Party caucus to complete the term of Steve Sumner, who resigned after criminal charges were filed against him.
Diana Likens is opposed by Devin Norrick.
What makes the GOP primary particularly interesting is that Norrick’s mother, Jodi, is seeking a nomination for the District 3 county council seat.
Norrick, a member of Edgewood Town Council, is running against former councilman Pete Heuer.
Jodi Norrick’s husband and Devin Norrick’s father, Scott, is the judge in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
There are a lot of comments on some social media sites about the fact that two members of the Likens family currently hold elective office.
Social media sites supporting both Jodi and Devin Norrick in the May 3 election make no note that three members of the same family could hold elective office simultaneously.
Obviously, no law prohibits more than one family member to hold office on the same government elective body.
With a 6-to-1 majority on county council currently, it’s likely the Republican Party will continue to hold sway.
Right now, an obvious split divides Republicans on the council. Ben Gale, Likens, Anthony Emery, Jerry Alexander and Rob Steele tend to agree on most issues.
Republican Mikeal Vaughn and Democrat Fred Reese tend to align together.
Should one or both Norricks running for seats on the council take office, there could be a shift in the power base.