There is an old saying: “May you live in interesting times.”
One thing is certain, these are no ordinary times.
This past week, for the first time in the nation’s history, a former president was charged with crimes and arrested.
Donald Trump was arrested in New York and his trial date has been set for sometime in 2024.
Trump, who lost a bid for re-election in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden, is a declared candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination next year.
While some Republicans have proclaimed the arrest was politically motivated, Democrats contend no one is above the law.
At this point in time, no one knows if Trump is guilty or innocent of the allegations, but there will be lots of debate and discussion concerning his arrest leading up to and during the 2024 campaign.
We’re a nation of laws, and I have to believe that the majority of Americans will let the legal process move forward.
Another shocking event took place in Tennessee, where the Republican majority in the state’s House of Representatives voted to remove two elected Democrats from office.
The reason for the expulsion is that the two lawmakers took part in a gun legislation demonstration while on the floor of the chamber.
Republican lawmakers called their actions an insurrection, comparing it to the Jan. 6, 2021 effort to block Biden’s election as president.
Obviously, the two events were not similar.
Both expelled lawmakers could return shortly since the Nashville city council will elect a replacement until special elections are conducted.
It’s likely the two expelled members will return to their respective seats.
This could be setting a bad precedent in the Volunteer State and other states in the nation.
If a political majority decides it doesn’t agree with a stance taken by a member of the opposing party, remove them from office.
Undoubtedly, the action by the Republican majority in Tennessee will end up in the federal courts; judges there are likely to be asked to determine if the expulsion was legal or not.
Political discourse has always been viewed as a positive part of our system of government: Allow both sides of an issue to be heard and then vote on the merits of legislation.
A person’s stance on an issue being considered by a legislative body should not lead to an expulsion of an elected member.
These are interesting times as forces from the far left and far right wage battle.
Let the games begin.