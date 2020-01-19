“May you live in interesting times” is an old Chinese saying that is certainly fitting for these days.
When it comes to “interesting times,” it could pertain to the world of sports and entertainment, technological advances or in politics.
For politics, these are interesting times at the national, state and local levels.
People born after World War II have certainly lived in interesting times at the national level.
Of course there have been numerous armed conflicts since that time, but in the past 70 years history has been made in a way not many could have imagined.
The U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1788, and throughout all the scandals and turmoil, only President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868.
So it took 80 years for the first president to stand trial on impeachment charges filed by the U.S. House. Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.
It took another 130 years for a U.S. president to stand charges in the Senate following an impeachment vote in the House.
President Bill Clinton faced impeachment and was acquitted by the Senate.
Now, 21 years later, President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment fight in the U.S. Senate that could start as early as this week.
The outcome is an unknown, but with a Republican majority in the Senate, it appears unlikely that two-thirds of the Senators will vote to remove him from office.
President Richard Nixon would probably have been the first president to be removed from office during the Watergate scandal. He resigned from office in 1974.
These have been interesting times with three presidents potentially facing removal from office in the past 35 years.
Particularly in the case of Clinton and Trump, it appears that partisan politics are driving the procedure.
Both Republicans and Democrats have dug in their heels and are not willing to reach compromises on issues facing the nation and seem to delight in lambasting each other on social media.
During the Watergate scandal it was both Democrats and Republicans calling for Nixon’s removal from the oval office when the “smoking gun” surfaced showing his actions in his own words on a tape recording.
In Indiana the “interesting times” lately has to be the domination of the Republican Party when it comes to the governor’s mansion and control of the two legislative bodies by super majorities.
One has to wonder how long it will take for the state Democratic Party to muster a candidate who can attract votes and rebuild the state organization to a place where it can become competitive once again.
Of course locally the “interesting times” revolve around the recent mayoral contests, particularly in Anderson. Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. is the first to win re-election to consecutive terms since J. Mark Lawler served four terms.
This coming election cycle will create “interesting times” as well, with an open seat in the 5th Congressional District that could create a breach between the conservative and moderate wings of the Republican Party.
These have certainly been interesting times with many more on the horizon.
