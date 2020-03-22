Every generation throughout the history of our nation and the world has dealt with significant events.
The Civil War, the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II all quickly come to mind.
But the baby boomer generation, following World War II, seems like it has dealt with more than its share of emergencies and tragedies.
I was thinking the other day about the current generation, what it has already experienced and what the future might hold.
The Baby Boomers have experienced the Korean War; race riots and the Civil Rights movement; the Vietnam War and the peace movement; recessions and depressions; 9/11 and the war on terrorism.
There have been the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy. There have also been attempts on the lives of presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.
But they all seem to pale in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been travel restrictions, non-essential stores closing, factories suspending operations, access to public meetings restricted, elections pushed back and restaurants closed.
Gun sales have skyrocketed and ammunition is in short supply. Are we going to have a shootout at the toilet paper aisle?
All of this would not have seemed possible just a few weeks ago.
When COVID-19 was mainly confined to China, it seemed like the rest of the world didn’t consider it a threat. Now every nation is implementing extraordinary measures to protect its citizens.
Medical experts and scientists have been warning political leaders for weeks about the possible impact of COVID-19 – warnings that were mostly ignored!
President Donald Trump, up until a few weeks ago, told the nation everything was under control. Now the stock market is in freefall, New York, California, and Illinois have ordered residents to stay home and the federal government is throwing trillions of dollars at the problem, adding to the national debt.
I find it hard to believe that there is a segment of the population that continues to believe that the COVID-19 crisis is being created by the news media.
As journalists are doing across the nation, almost every story in print and broadcast media are quoting medical experts or elected officials on the severity of the pandemic and the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
What advantage is there to the media to create a situation where businesses are ordered to close or scale back operations? The loss in advertising revenue alone has to be staggering.
There should be little doubt that eventually the spread of COVID-19 will cease to the point where we all can return to a normal routine.
But for now, consider donating to a local food pantry, check on your neighbors and share a laugh and smile – of course within the guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Thank the medical professionals working for the state and local health departments, hospital and medical office staff and first responders.
