With expected voter turnout nearing record levels the outcome, at least in Madison County, will likely depend on split-ticket voting.
Voting in the county could reach a level not seen since 1992.
The trend in recent local countywide elections has been for the candidates of the Republican Party.
So with Election Day only three days away, what will it take for local Democrats to make inroads into the lock on county government enjoyed by Republicans?
There are several factors that will play a role.
Voter turnout has to be strong in the two remaining Democrat strongholds of Anderson and Elwood.
Candidates running on the Democrat ticket have to hope that their base turns out and votes a straight ticket.
They also have to hope that the Republican Party base will not vote a straight ticket or, at the very least, go down and vote for a Democrat in specific county races.
The local Republican Party has to hope that their base of support will cast a straight ticket ballot from the top to the bottom.
Early indications are that ticket splitting is taking place.
No one will know what that indicates until the results are tabulated. But it might be an indication that at least some Democrats are getting support from GOP voters.
It could also mean that fewer straight party ballots are being cast and voters are casting their vote for specific candidates, depending on the local race.
Because of a change in state law, people voting a straight ticket, regardless of party, have to cast individual votes for the three at-large seats on the Madison County Council.
So what races will people be keeping a close eye on? Naturally, the presidential and gubernatorial contests will command the most attention.
But locally, there is the 5th Congressional District between Republican Victoria Spartz and Democrat Christina Hale to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
Although national pundits are indicating the race is leaning Democrat, Hale has to count on Republicans voting for her to have a chance of winning.
Locally, the two judge races between incumbent Democrat George Pancol and Republican Steve Koester in Circuit Court Division 2 and the Division 5 race between Democrat Kyle Noone and Republican Scott Norrick will garner a lot of interest.
It’s never easy to defeat an incumbent judge, but Koester has waged an aggressive campaign that Pancol has matched.
Norrick and Noone are both working hard to replace retiring Democrat Tom Clem.
People will be watching the two House races where the state Republican Party has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the campaigns of Kyle Pierce and Elizabeth Rowray.
Rowray is trying to unseat Democrat Melanie Wright in District 35, which is considered a GOP-leaning area.
Pierce is trying to defeat Democrat Terri Austin in District 36, which includes most of Anderson.
It will be interesting to see how this Election Day plays out.
