This week most Americans were saddened and disheartened by the events that took place at the people’s house in the nation’s capital.
Over the course of the nation’s history, there have been protests and demonstrations on a number of issues like civil rights, the Vietnam War and the Depression in the 1930s.
But there has never been a takeover of the seat of government by what I will call a mob.
Whatever else happens during the coming year, the legacy of the presidency of Donald Trump will be locked onto the events that have taken place since the November election.
Trump will always be remembered for his unfounded contention that the presidential election was rigged and then his encouragement of supporters to march on the Capitol on Wednesday.
There was an obvious lack of security measures despite hints on social media that civil unrest could take place and investigations are sure to follow.
It bears out the saying that words matter and have consequences.
But there could be a much more profound impact on the future of the Republican Party at the national level.
Before what took place on Wednesday, Donald Trump indicated he might run again for the nation’s highest office in 2024.
His candidacy in 2020 and his years in office have been rightly called a movement in political circles. The question for GOP leaders is, will the 2024 contest for the party’s presidential nomination be a continuation of the Trump movement?
Will potential candidates like Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and others try to resurrect the block of voters who have shown passionate support for the Trump candidacy?
Or will the party leaders attempt to recapture the hearts and minds of the Republican Party base that has hinged on smaller government and tax and business reform?
The GOP has always been considered the party of conservatives. But, starting long before the Trump campaign, the party drifted to the far right with the Tea Party movement.
During the past two presidential election cycles, the Democratic Party selected candidates that were not extremist to the far left, per the Bernie Sanders campaigns.
Democrat Joe Biden will take office Jan. 20 on a centrist platform. For most of his political career, Biden’s views on issues could be considered somewhat in the middle of the political spectrum.
Where does the country go from here? My hope is that a majority of the members of both political parties in Congress decide to refrain from name calling and political posturing and agree to work in a bipartisan manner.
That will depend on how the leadership in the House and Senate decide if they will try and reach compromises on many important issues.
President Richard Nixon frequently talked about the “silent majority” in this country. I believe that a large contingent of Americans want to see an end to the ideological bickering and a move toward a spirit of cooperation over the next two years.
