For several months, Anderson city officials have conducted public meetings seeking suggestions for how $23.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds should be spent.
Anderson has already received 50% of its designated funding, with the rest expected to be deposited into the city’s accounts by June.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the members of the Anderson City Council appear to be deadlocked on how the funds will be spent.
Broderick, Councilman Ty Bibbs and a coalition of local organizations have all submitted proposals on how the funds should be disbursed to benefit the majority of the community.
Broderick wants to use $3.6 million of the funds to provide employees with COVID-19-related bonuses, but the council and local groups disagree on the amount of the bonuses and who should receive them.
The coalition doesn’t want any of the ARP money used for employee bonuses and has proposed the city use a portion of the $17 million general fund operating balance for that purpose.
At least some members of the council disagree with the amount of the proposed bonuses and which employees should actually receive them.
There should be some suggestions for appropriating the funds that the mayor, council and local residents can all agree on without a lot of dissenting comments.
The City Council has the final say when it comes to appropriating the funds to be spent, but as of Friday no new proposals have been forthcoming.
One suggestion: Take $250,000 of the $23.1 million and provide immediate funding to several local charitable groups.
An appropriation of $50,000 each could be made to the Gathering of the Queens to purchase a truck to assist with their weekly distribution of food and other supplies; and to Man 4 Man Ministries for the purchase of a forklift to help the organization start a new enterprise to raise funds for operating costs.
The remaining $150,000 could be appropriated for the construction of a food bank on the site where the former Anderson Police Department substation was located.
That property has already been promised to the Carrie Mae Hyatt Food Pantry for. It needs funding to construct a building.
Such a building could also benefit the Gathering of the Queens food distribution efforts instead of utilizing a parking lot.
To the city’s credit, there were three public meetings to get input from community members.
The formation of the promised committees to help in the process of vetting suggested projects is overdue.
Madison County has spent $3 million of its $25 million in ARP funds for several projects, all of them funded without a great deal of public input.
County projects that received funds include several long-range studies dealing with infrastructure, transportation and a possible park.
Transparency on how the funds will be spent is critical when it comes to public support for those projects.
Closed-door deals will breed nothing but mistrust.